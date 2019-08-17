Thousands of freshmen at Virginia Commonwealth University moved to campus on Saturday. With growing demand for on-campus housing, some student lounges at Gladding Residence Center were converted to dorm rooms. About 31,000 students attend VCU, according to its website.
