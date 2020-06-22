ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch
Lakeside’s Carter Trice rounds third after hitting a home run as the Sluggers play the Church Hill Patriots on opening day for the Piedmont Collegiate Baseball League at Legacy Sports Park in Caroline County on Monday. For more photos, visit Richmond.com/sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.