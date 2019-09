The new middle school at 6300 Hull Street Road is under construction where Elkhardt Middle School once stood Thurs., Sept. 26, 2019.

What's next for George Mason?

The three new schools, which are in the process of being renamed, are still slated to open in the fall of 2020.

Construction plans of the new George Mason Elementary, though, hit a roadblock last week week when the city’s historic preservation body deferred a vote on the school system’s plan to demolish the existing building.

Tasked by the Commission of Architectural Review to look at ways to preserve part of the current building - specifically a portion built in 1922 - Superintendent Jason Kamras said Thursday he’d take that decision to the School Board but offered two alternatives: memorializing the building another way, such as a historical marker, or appealing to the City Council.

“I am not in favor in any way of keeping that structure,” he told members of the Joint Construction Team, a group of city and school officials overseeing the construction of the new schools.

Michael McIntyre, the representative on the committee from AECOM, the firm that is in charge of the construction, said he was in the process of creating other options for the committee - and eventually the School Board - to review.

The construction committee is scheduled to meet again Thursday.