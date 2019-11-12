4 p.m. update:
The snow didn't last long or add up to much, but the wintry temperatures are just getting started.
As of 4 p.m., the snow that coated Richmond around lunchtime has cleared to the east of metro Richmond and a bit of sun is peeking through the clouds before a frigid night sets in.
Road conditions are still wet. Low humidity air blowing in behind this cold front will help dry off the pavement before temperatures head below freezing tonight, though standing water may ice up.
Temperatures currently in the lower-to-mid 30s may tick up a few degrees before sunset, then sink to the mid 20s late overnight. A wind from the northwest gusting to 20 mph will keep wind chills in the 20s this evening, and mid teens by daybreak.
Officially, Richmond International Airport picked up 0.9 inches of snow today, according to the National Weather Service in Wakefield. That makes this the snowiest November for the site since 1989.
2 p.m. update:
Roads remain wet in metro Richmond despite a burst of snow that is sticking to grass, trees and tops of cars.
At 1:50 p.m., radar showed that snow has ended west of a Fredericksburg-Farmville-South Boston line.
Metro Richmond will see the snow clear out by around 3 to 3:30 p.m., then dry but cold weather for the afternoon commute.
Air temperatures range from 32 to 36 around the metro area, but highway pavement temperatures were 38 to 40 degrees according to VDOT's 511 site.
According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Richmond International Airport reported 1/2 inch of snow accumulation by 1 p.m. That marks the site's earliest measurable snow since Nov. 8, 1991, and the largest mid-November total since Veterans Day 1987.
Wednesday will be dry and sunny but near-record cold. Plan for a morning low in the mid 20s and a high only in the upper 30s. That will be our coldest weather since early March.
12:30 p.m. update:
The mix of rain and snow has turned entirely to snow in metro Richmond, and flakes will keep falling through the early afternoon.
Temperatures are now in the mid-to-upper 30s. Roads are wet, but a light coating is appearing on tops of cars and other elevated surfaces. The snow should taper off from west to east across central Virginia between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
11:30 a.m. update:
Snowflakes began to mix with the rain in downtown Richmond at 11:30 a.m. Snow sightings were also reported to the north between Fredericksburg and Washington, and to the west across the Piedmont.
Temperatures ranged from lower 40s to upper 30s across the metro area.
The rain-snow mix will continue for the next few hours before the weather dries out in the late afternoon, but little-to-no accumulations are expected.
10 a.m. update:
Rain is turning to snow across parts of Virginia as unseasonably wintry air sweeps in behind a cold front.
So far this morning, weather watchers around Bristol, Roanoke and Lynchburg have reported rain turning to snow. Much of it is melting on contact, but higher elevations are seeing a light coating on grass and elevated surfaces.
Some snowflakes fluttering down in southern Roanoke County this morning. No accumulation here yet, very little to nothing expected. Some spots higher than this 1,400-foot location getting a little white. #swvawx pic.twitter.com/pZ0vBcIM3t— Kevin Myatt (@KevinMyattWx) November 12, 2019
We have some light snowfall outside our office this morning ❄️ What are you seeing out there? pic.twitter.com/9oXv4yrgGT— Herald Courier (@heraldcourier) November 12, 2019
At 9:45 a.m., VDOT's 511 traffic page showed normal road conditions everywhere east of Wytheville, but minor-to-moderate travel impact from snow in the Bristol region and far southwestern Virginia.
The Bristol Herald Courier reported that flights are still running on time at the Tri-Cities Airport.
