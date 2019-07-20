Polish city’s first LGBT pride parade disrupted
Police in Bialystok in eastern Poland detained a number of people who threw bottles at officers and verbally abused participants in the city of Bialystok’s first LGBT pride parade Saturday. Officers and border guards escorted more than 500 people along the Equality Parade route. Police fire tear gas when a group of young men started throwing bottles.
