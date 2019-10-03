Pope names mob prosecutor to tribunal

Pope Francis on Thursday named one of Italy’s leading anti-Mafia prosecutors as president of the Vatican’s criminal tribunal, just as a new scandal erupted over financial irregularities. The appointment of Giuseppe Pignatone came two days after Vatican police raided the Apostolic Palace and searched the offices of the Vatican’s financial watchdog agency.

