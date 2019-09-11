Preserve your special wedding, anniversary, education, military or scout announcement with a popmount or reprint.
Popmounts make memorable and unique gifts for friends, family or loved ones.
The Times-Dispatch has electronic archives for every day’s paper back to September 2002, so if you know the publication date of the ad, announcement, photo or story you’d like, we can create a popmount.
Submit your information on the form below or call 804.649.6261 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
