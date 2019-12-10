Jonathan Adams, a Navy machinist’s mate, bowed his head in prayer next to the bell of the USS Virginia during the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony in September at the Virginia War Memorial. The event marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The bell tolled 3 times, once each for each of the attack sites.

