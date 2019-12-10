Clockwise from Top left
Angel Fuller, 36, paused for a moment in September as she sat on the patio of the home she is living in while caring for an elderly couple in Richmond. Fuller, who is anorexic, found herself housed in a unit at Central State Hospital for patients with extreme mental illnesses and in turn became a symbol of Virginia’s struggling mental health system. Seham Alradia, 26, a newly naturalized citizen originally from Yemen, waved an American flag while standing alongside Beau Robbins and Lynn Price, who were portraying Gov. Patrick Henry and Dorothea Dandridge Henry at a naturalization ceremony. The event was held at Scotchtown, the original home of Patrick Henry in Hanover County, in September. Bill Harris, 86, talked in June about the devastation caused by Hurricane Camille when it stalled over Nelson County in August 1969. Harris, who was a deputy sheriff in 1969, barely had time to get his wife and child out of the house amid the rising water caused by the storm. Lexi Edwards, then a senior at Monacan High School, practiced in May inside the Virginia International Gymnastics School in Midlothian. Edwards was the Comeback Athlete of the Year and came back after knee surgery in June 2018. She now attends Ohio State University. Maj. Dan Dorchak, 95, a bombardier on a B-24 Liberator (seen in scale model in the foreground) during World War II, walked in the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond in October. A Canada goose came in for a landing on Fountain Lake inside Byrd Park in Richmond in September as two others watched.
Clockwise from above
World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor J.S. “Casey” Bland, 99, received an “honor salute” for his service from Sgt. 1st Class Jacinta Moore (left), and Sgt. 1st Class Cheruan Newsome during a bedside ceremony at Henrico Health & Rehabilitation Center in Highland Springs in March. Del. Ibraheem Samirah, D-Fairfax, held a protest sign during an address by President Donald Trump to the 400th Anniversary Joint Commemorative Session of the Virginia General Assembly at Jamestown Settlement in July. He was escorted from the gathering by Capitol Police. Thomas Jefferson High School baseball coach Harold Henry (right) pitched batting practice in May. The hole in the fence is an indication of the underfunded resources available to the program. Adriana DeRosa leapt in front of her VCU photography thesis titled “Submissive Girls Only.” It was part of an exhibit called Photo Velvet by the VCU 2019 photography students on display in May. Two women covered themselves with plastic bags while walking on East Franklin Street in Richmond as heavy rain passed through the area in April. CeQuanna Moses, 9, and her father, RaQuan Moses, were among the group that attended a discussion on gun violence prevention at New Life Deliverance Tabernacle in Richmond in June.
