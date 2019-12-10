Clockwise from above
Callum Vinson marched with bagpipers during the opening ceremonies of the Richmond Highland Games and Celtic Fest at the Richmond Raceway Complex in October.
Catherine Tyler gave 4-year-old Anthony Bailey Jr. his lunch in July as Jayon McGirt (left), 10, Gia McGirt, 6, and Zakiya Jackson, 10, waited. Tyler was taking care of her six grandchildren through the week in the summer.
University of Richmond football players Seyoum Settepani (left) and Roland Williams played an arcade game at Dave and Buster’s in August during a non-football bonding session near the end of the team’s preseason camp.
Plane parts and crashed cars were strategically set up in downtown Hopewell where “The Walking Dead” spinoff, called “Monument,” was filmed in early August. The AMC series, which will follow two young women coming of age during the zombie apocalypse, is expected to air in early 2020.
Richmond’s Andrea Teter (right) tried to block COVA’s Mandi Wolkowich in August at Quioccasin Middle School. The camogie hurling teams were preparing for the 2019 USGAA Finals. Camogie is a type of hurling — an ancient Irish game — that’s played by women.
Clockwise from top left
William & Mary players Albert Funderburke and Cal Kee bowed their heads in the end zone before an October game as Villanova walked onto the field.
Marco Anthony greeted fans as the University of Virginia basketball team was welcomed home to Charlottesville in April after winning the NCAA men’s basketball national championship.
A family member received a rose at a May vigil held to mourn four people from Shiloh Baptist Church in Blackstone who were killed in a van crash. The church members had been on their way to a revival at another church when their van was hit from behind.
Godwin’s Emma Fredenburg leapt in the air as she celebrated a teammate’s run with Sydney Blackwell (left) in the 6th inning as the Eagles played Mountain View in the Class 5 state semifinals in June.
Shakim Woodberry hugged his son Dominique as he talked about his sister Shanice during a vigil held at the 17th Street Market in June. Shanice had been fatally struck by a vehicle near the market in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom the week before.
