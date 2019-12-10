Clockwise from left

World War II veteran Graham Nelms spoke with people after the Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day ceremony in November. Kayla Linda Maria Lee, a student, dressed up to watch and learn about citizenship during a naturalization ceremony on the front terrace at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on July 4.

Richmond Flying Squirrels’ Johneshwy Fargas pulled his bunt attempt back to avoid an inside pitch during the first inning against Bowie Baysox at The Diamond in July. Vice President Mike Pence gestured after a speech that was part of an America First Policies series at Patriot Industries in Louisa County in November. Six-week-old Oshanae Hicks got some TLC from her mom, Kristy Parker, during a meeting of mothers at RVA Light Cafe in March. Festive headwear abounded at the 145th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Ky., in April. Using front and rear projection on a screen provided a striking view during a preview tour of the new American Civil War at Historic Tredegar in April.

