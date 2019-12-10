Clockwise from top
University of Richmond goalkeeper Frankie-Lynne Conklin made a save as University of Massachusetts forward Lucy Cooper pushed toward the goal in the first half of the Atlantic 10 field hockey semifinal Nov. 8 at Crenshaw Field. Richmond won 3-1. Chris Johnson carried prizes as he and his children Charlotte, 4 (left), and Reid, 6 (not pictured), spent time at the Chesterfield County Fair on Aug. 25. Runners finished the Monument Avenue 10k on April 13 in Richmond. Steve Ruckman lined the baseball field at The Diamond as Project Yoga Richmond held a class in the outfield before the Richmond Flying Squirrels played the Hartford Yard Goats on April 7. Glen Allen’s Katie Dodge (from left), Godwin’s Charlotte Clyde and Glen Allen’s Erin Pulliam fought for the ball during a basketball game Jan. 18.
Clockwise from top
As part of a weeklong celebration of Flag Day in June, the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond honored the nearly 12,000 Virginians who made the ultimate sacrifice since World War II with the inaugural Hill of Heroes display, featuring 12,000 American flags next to the Shrine of Memory. Shannon O’Keefe celebrated during the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour Championship on Sept. 18 in the Old Dominion Building at Richmond Raceway in Henrico County. Fairgoers cheered as pigs raced Aug. 25 at the Chesterfield County Fair.
Richmond Flying Squirrels manager Willie Harris made a pitching change against Reading at The Diamond on May 22. Collegiate goalkeeper Peyton Garst couldn’t reach a ball heading toward the net for a St. Christopher’s goal on Sept. 17.
