Clockwise from left
Kyle Guy, Braxton Key (left) and De’Andre Hunter of the University of Virginia celebrated after winning the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in April. Duncan Chisholm of the Julie Fowlis Band played in October at the Richmond Folk Festival. Deep Run quarterback Bo Kite (6) was brought down head first by Hermitage defender Sirjohn Sims (21) in September. Olivia Broadnax, a UVA student from McLean, showed her spirit before the NCAA championship game in Minneapolis. Left-handed pitcher Naomi Ryan, an 11-year-old Glen Allen baseball player, showed her skills. In April, she attended a baseball camp exclusively for young girls held at MLB’s Compton Youth Academy in California. Her older brother, Gregory Ryan Jr., plays college baseball at Pitt.
Clockwise from above
Richmond police investigated the site of a fatal Pulse bus crash involving a pedestrian on West Broad Street in Richmond in October. The busy intersection is near Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center, a Kroger store and apartments. Deep Run quarterback Bo Kite (6) started to lose his helmet as he collided with Lee-Davis defender Coleton Payne (4) in the season opener for both teams in August. Members of the media jockeyed for position around star Duke basketball player Zion Williamson in the locker room at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., in March. A “super blood moon,” which fell in January, was visible in Richmond. A total lunar eclipse was visible across much of the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.