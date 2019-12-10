Kristen Pitt of Virginia Beach (center) was comforted by others during a prayer vigil in Virginia Beach on June 1 after 12 people were killed in a mass shooting the day before in a municipal building. At least four other people were wounded in the shooting.
As the sun rises across the Richmond skyline, another day in the commonwealth begins. With it, for many, comes the chaos of daily life: traffic, school, work, sports, celebrations and sadness. It is the serendipity of discovering something new and the comfort of knowing people and a place intimately. Or, as a friend once described it: “the point of infinite possibilities.”
As photographers for the Richmond Times Dispatch, we have the simple task of documenting the history of the city and region, a place we all call home. Regardless of the changes that go on in politics, business, education or our personal lives, our job is to bring the community together through shared experiences that inspire, create and nurture the best in our society. At times, that’s a tall order.
Taking photos is the easy part. Taking photos that truly matter and make a difference is the challenge for each photographer. The range of subjects we covered this year is as diverse as Richmond’s population. It’s not always easy photographing the governor’s annual tax tribute for the 20th time or showing up at a vigil for the latest shooting victim. But what each subject demands is to be portrayed with dignity and humanity, and we pray we are successful more days than not.
Cameras are our tools, but photography is a gift. We hope you enjoy a selection of our best photos from this year, along with quotes from some noted photographers who inspire us to keep shooting.
“In photography, there is a reality so subtle that it becomes more real than reality.”
— Alfred Stieglitz
“There is one thing the photograph must contain: the humanity of the moment.”
— Robert Frank
“Photography is a way of feeling, of touching, of loving. What you have caught on film is captured forever. ... It remembers little things, long after you have forgotten everything.”
— Aaron Siskind
“Photography for me is not looking; it’s feeling. If you can’t feel what you’re looking at, then you’re never going to get others to feel anything when they look at your pictures.”
— Don McCullin
“Taking pictures is like tiptoeing into the kitchen late at night and stealing Oreo cookies.”
— Diane Arbus
“If the photographer is interested in the people in front of his lens, and if he is compassionate, it’s already a lot. The instrument is not the camera but the photographer.”
— Eve Arnold
“Photography is truth.”
— Jean-Luc Godard
