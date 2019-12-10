Clockwise from above
The Highland Springs High School football team performed workout drills in August. Rodney Robinson, a social studies teacher at the Virgie Binford Education Center in Richmond, applauded for his students in April as he was celebrated as the National Teacher of the Year. Bo Richmond, a player for Mills E. Godwin High School in Henrico County, stood on third base during the semifinals for a regional championship in May.
Iris Herrle, 2, delighted in the sound of the maracas she shared with Ashley Sanchez, her aunt, during a community celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at Diversity Richmond in October. The event also honored LGBTQ people.
Residents of Hanover Avenue in the Richmond’s Fan District demonstrated a sense of humor with their Halloween decorations. The street is traditionally decked out for the occasion with thousands of trick-or-treaters flocking to the area. Henry “ Chuck” Richardson stood in his home near Byrd Park in February. The former Richmond City councilman lost a legal challenge in August against Parker Agelasto, who was at the time representing the city’s 5th District. Agelasto had moved out of the district, but held onto the seat until after the election. Richardson also ran for the City Council seat, but lost in the November special election.
Clockwise from above
Roger L. Gregory, chief judge of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, read excerpts from the 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech during a celebration of the life and work of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at St. James Episcopal Church in Richmond in January. Sarah Van Der Hyde stands in her Goochland County garden, which has walls of English and American boxwoods. The Van Der Hyde home and gardens, on 55 acres, were open for Historic Garden Week in late April and early May. Alexander Marr of Richmond carried the flag as runners crossed the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge from Brown’s Island during the 9/11 Heroes Run in September. More than 800 people participated in the 5K to honor veterans, first-responders and those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks and in war afterward. Addison Reed, 14, of Mechanicsville, rode Dreamland through the course at Deep Run Hunt Club in Goochland County in June. The pair won the 58th iteration of the prestigious, three-phase Bryan Trophy Horsemanship class. Billy Andrade tossed his golf club during the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in October at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.