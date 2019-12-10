Clockwise from Above left
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (center) paused during a news conference dealing with gun violence while Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (left) and Attorney General Mark Herring (right) stood by at the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond on June 4. Jewel Gatling of Richmond, a supporter of Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, urged Gov. Ralph Northam to resign and install Fairfax during a protest outside the Executive Mansion on Feb. 2. A group of protesters calling for the removal of Northam and Fairfax gathered at the front steps of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on Feb. 23. After a rally, they marched past the Executive Mansion. Crowds reacted to victory at the Democratic election night watch party at the Hilton Richmond Downtown on Nov. 5. Del. Mark Cole, R-Spotsylvania (left), chairman of the House Privileges and Elections Committee, walked past an Equal Rights Amendment supporter Feb. 20 at the Virginia State Capitol . The ERA legislation was killed in a subcommittee of Cole’s panel. A poster featuring the racist photo from Gov. Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook sat in the foreground as members of the public waited in a blocklong line to enter the Pocahontas Building in Richmond on July 9. House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, sat at his desk during a recess of the floor session of the House of Delegates at the Capitol in Richmond on Feb. 13. Gov. Ralph Northam (right) welcomed the Rev. Leroy M. Bray Jr. (left) and his wife, Cynthia (center), to the Executive Mansion in Richmond on Feb. 22. They were part of a group of black leaders, some of whom were members of the Richmond 34, a group of Virginia Union University students who staged a sit-in at the Thalhimers lunch counter in 1960. Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, wore a sidearm when she presented SJR 275, her resolution reaffirming equal protection under the law, to the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee at the Capitol on Jan. 15. The Rev. Al Sharpton was the keynote speaker at the Reflections on Faith, Community and Racial Reconciliation in the Commonwealth ceremony hosted by Virginia Union University at the Allix B. James Chapel on Feb. 7. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (center) answered questions from the media inside the rotunda at the Virginia State Capitol on Feb. 4.
