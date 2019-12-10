Clockwise from Top
A compilation of photos shows the lunar eclipse and the super blood wolf moon in January. Bhawani Povnei helped his mother, Nar Bhandari, keep her hand up as she took the citizenship oath. Ninety-one candidates from 41 countries were sworn in as new citizens during a naturalization ceremony on the front terrace at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture on July 4. The ceremony was held in partnership with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Officiating was Roger L. Gregory, chief judge of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Kambyn Sharp, 9, enjoyed a cooling mist as temperatures approached 90 degrees at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 21, prior to the Federated Auto Parts 400. At the Islamic Center of Richmond, a new mosque on Hungary Road in Henrico County, people gathered May 31 for the nightly iftar, a communal dinner and prayer service held during Ramadan. Many Muslim worshipers recently started attending the mosque, which opened in early May, at the start of Ramadan. A boy walks behind the men during prayer. Outside of a music venue, visitors to Something in the Water got a chance to experience Water Walker, which requires being placed inside an inflatable bubble. Dwight C. Jones, former Richmond mayor and senior pastor of First Baptist Church of South Richmond, delivered the keynote address during a commemoration service of the Richmond 34 at the Allix B. James Chapel on the Virginia Union University’s campus on Feb. 21.
Clockwise from above
Lights from the stage are reflected in the glasses of a visitor to Something in the Water, a music festival in Virginia Beach, in April. Violin maker John Larrimore worked inside his shop in October. Lunchtime walkers enjoyed a clear sky, sunshine and spring blossoms on Brown’s Island in downtown Richmond on March 26. A scene from the 145th Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Ky., on May 4.
The RVA League for Safer Streets organized a prayer vigil for 9-year-old Markiya Simone Dickson, who was shot and killed at Carter Jones Park . Gwen Perry (center) prayed at the vigil.
