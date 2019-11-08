In his final high school game, Devin Flowers rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries as Glen Allen upended Douglas Freeman 28-21 at Glen Allen.
Flowers’ 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter was the difference after the teams entered the final period knotted at 21 apiece. Flowers finished his high school career as the Richmond area’s all-time leading rusher.
The Jaguars finished the season 5-5. For Freeman (7-3), quarterback Andrew Bland found success on the ground. He rushed for 164 yards and a TD, but completed just 7 of 17 pass attempts for 71 yards.
The Rebels’ season will continue, as they clinched a playoff berth earlier in the season. But the loss could hurt their seeding for the Class 5, Region B tournament.
Douglas Freeman 14 0 7 0 — 21
Glen Allen 7 14 0 7 — 28
DF—Martin 40 run (Laughlin kick)
DF—Bland 6 run (Laughlin kick)
GA—Dutton 38 run (Wolford kick)
GA—Flowers 1 run (Wolford kick)
GA—Pines 28 pass from Greenhow (Wolford kick)
DF—Fellows 4 run (Laughlin kick)
GA—Flowers 1 run (Laughlin kick)
GOOCHLAND DEF. BLUESTONE
Goochland won by forfeit when Bluestone decided not to make the trip for the game.
KING WILLIAM 49, KING AND QUEEN 7
King William handed King and Queen its second loss of the season (8-2), continuing a hot streak after last week's 41-18 victory over West Point.
The Cavaliers (7-3) secured their position atop the Tidewater Division heading into the postseason.
PATRICK HENRY 35, LEE-DAVIS 0
Alex Sikkar led the way for the Patriots in their shutout of the Confederates (2-8). Sikkar finished with 65 yards and a score passing, adding 173 yards and a score on the ground for the Patriots (7-3).
Zeik Williams added two catches for 31 yards and a score receiving.
Patrick Henry 7 7 14 7 — 35
Lee-Davis 0 0 0 0 — 0
PH—Sikkar 49 run (Dorsey kick)
PH—Newell 10 run (Dorsey kick)
PH—Newell 10 run (Dorsey kick)
PH—Williams 19 pass from Sikkar (Dorsey kick)
PH—Toliver 3 run (Dorsey kick)
ATLEE 55, HANOVER 13
The Raiders claimed their fourth win (4-6) against the struggling Hawks (2-8), largely off the efforts of Alex Oliver, who recorded five TDs on 11 receptions and 272 yards. Tyler Warren added 231 passing yards and five scores.
Atlee 13 22 13 7 — 55
Hanover 7 0 6 0 — 13
ATL—Oliver 50 pass from Warren (Atkinson kick)
HAN—Elrod 34 pass from Huesman (Samardge kick)
ATL—Stevens 70 kickoff return (kick failed)
ATL—Slade 3 run (Warren run)
ATL—Oliver 47 pass from Warren (Atkinson kick)
ATL—Oliver 5 pass from Warren (Atkinson kick)
ATL—Oliver 78 pass from Warren (kick failed)
ATL—Oliver 20 pass from Ohl (Atkinson kick)
HAN—Farmer 2 run (kick failed)
ATL—Warren 4 run (Atkinson kick)
PRINCE GEORGE 41, MEADOWBROOK 7
Curtis Allen's 146 yards and two touchdowns on the ground led the Royals to a comfortable win over the Monarchs.
Prince George (7-3) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Meadowbrook (0-9) scored on a 12-yard run in the third quarter.
Prince George 14 7 7 13 — 41
Meadowbrook 0 0 7 0 — 7
PG—Allen 5 run (Kohler kick)
PG—Coleman 11 run (Kohler kick)
PG—Hicks 0 fumble return (Kohler kick)
MBK—Worsham 12 run (Murphy kick)
PG—Headley 25 pass from Lee (Kohler kick)
PG—Allen 25 run (Kohler kick)
PG—Coleman 1 run (Kick failed)
HOPEWELL 28, MATOACA 21
Two touchdowns in the fourth quarter from Marcus Dreher brought Matoaca (5-5) to within 7, but Hopewell fended off the late push to wrap up a perfect season for the Blue Devils (10-0).
A safety and a 7-yard run secured Hopewell’s lead in the first quarter. It took until the second quarter for Dreher to fire off a 63-yard pass to Troy Lewis for the Warriors’ first TD of the night.
Two scores on the ground on 19 carries and 203 yards from Robert Briggs in the second half gave the Blue Devils the cushion they needed to survive the final quarter.
Hopewell 9 6 7 6 — 28
Matoaca 0 6 0 15 — 21
HOPE—Safety
HOPE—Henderson 7 run (Paxton kick)
HOPE—Mason 25 pass from Eliades (kick failed)
MAT—Lewis 63 pass from Dreher (kick failed)
HOPE—Briggs 3 run (Paxton kick)
HOPE—Briggs 18 run (kick failed)
MAT—Dreher 14 run (Bailey from Dreher)
MAT—Bailey 4 from Dreher (Redmon kick)
THOMAS DALE 46, DINWIDDIE 44
Quarterback Jasiah Williams accounted for seven touchdowns as the Knights (7-3) pulled out the last-minute win over the Generals (5-5).
Thomas Dale was down by 10 points with 3:18 left in the game, but a 1-yard run and a 44-yard touchdown pass from Williams secured the win.
Williams completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 249 yards and four touchdowns. He rushed 17 times for 90 yards and two more scores, and returned a blocked field goal attempt 88 yards for a touchdown.
DeAngelo Gray added two catches for 61 yards and found the end zone twice in the victory.
Robert Barlow had 309 yards on 44 carries and five TDs for the Generals.
Thomas Dale 14 20 0 12 — 46
Dinwiddie 7 21 0 16 — 44
DIN—Barlow 40 run (Davis kick)
TD—Tyree 7 pass from Williams (Lepore kick)
TD—Williams 88 return (Lepore kick)
DIN—Barlow 17 run (Davis kick)
TD—Goins 7 pass from Williams (Lepore kick)
DIN—Barlow 1 run (Tucker pass from Hilton)
TD—Williams 1 run (pass failed)
DIN—Brown 35 pass from Drumgoole (pass failed)
TD—Gray 17 pass from Williams (Lepore kick)
DIN—Barlow 6 run (kick failed)
DIN—Barlow 3 run (Davis kick)
DIN—FG Davis 30
TD—Williams 1 run (kick failed)
TD—Gray 44 pass from Williams (kick failed)
PETERSBURG 62, COLONIAL HEIGHTS 20
Tyler White had a passing and rushing touchdown for the Colonials, but it wasn't enough in their blowout loss to the Crimson Wave (5-5). Jaden Newby and Tucker Booth were the only other Colonials (1-9) to find the end zone.
Petersburg 28 6 14 14 — 62
Colonial Heights 8 6 6 0 — 20
JOHN MARSHALL 28, MILLS GODWIN 0
A potent air attack propelled the Justices (6-4) past the Eagles at Mills Godwin.
JM quarterback Aarek Thomas completed 16 of 23 passes for 238 yards and two TDs. Both of Thomas' touchdown passes went to Nehemiah Scott.
Scott caught six passes for 153 yards and the two scores. Godwin (3-7) never found a rhythm on offense.
John Marshall 6 14 2 6 — 28
Mills Godwin 0 0 0 0 — 0
JM—Scott 19 pass from Thomas (run failed)
JM—Harris 8 run (Richardson pass from Thomas)
JM—Scott 37 pass from Thomas (pass failed)
JM—Morris safety
JM—Richardson 7 pass from Thomas (run failed)
MANCHESTER 51, COSBY 7
Roemell Garcia threw for 145 yards and a touchdown, and had 98 rushing yards with two touchdowns as the Lancers (8-1) cruised to a blowout win over the Titans (5-5).
Cosby was able to tie the game early in the first quarter with a Michael Bourne 40-yard run, but it was all Manchester after that as the Lancers scored 44 unanswered points.
Shamar Figueroa added four catches for 81 yards and one touchdown for the Lancers.
Cosby 7 0 0 0 — 7
Manchester 13 21 3 14 — 51
MAN—Garcia 14 run (Domazos kick)
COS—Bourne 40 run (Lowe kick)
MAN—Garcia 6 run (Domazos kick)
MAN—Christian 80 pass from Garcia (Domazos kick)
MAN—Figueroa 3 run (Domazos kick)
MAN—Shelton 1 run (Domazos kick)
MAN—FG Domazos 23
MAN—Lewis 1 run (Domazos kick)
MAN—Ferguson 21 run (Domazos kick)
HERMITAGE 28, J.R. TUCKER 6
Hermitage picked up all the points it needed before halftime for a second consecutive win against J.R. Tucker (1-9).
Nigel James opened scoring with a 22-yard run, and ended with 168 yards on 11 carries for the Panthers (4-6). Marcos Torres and Carlos Alexander combined for 19 tackles and six tackles for losses.
J.R. Tucker 0 0 0 6 — 6
Hermitage 14 14 0 0 — 28
HERM—James 22 run (Shamseeden kick)
HERM—Athey 32 punt return (Shamseeden kick)
HERM—Kamara 24 pass from Myers (Shamseeden kick)
HERM—Lewis 65 run (Shamseeden kick)
JRT—Shelton 21 pass from Applewhite (kick failed)
L.C. BIRD 14, JAMES RIVER 7
While the Rapids (1-9) scored a touchdown in their first series of the night, an interception return by L.C. Bird's Michael Allen was the difference in a largely defensive game.
This is the first year that the Skyhawks (5-5) finished the season without a winning record since 1989.
L.C. Bird 0 6 8 0 — 14
James River 7 0 0 0 — 7
JR—Tan 47 run (Dimer kick)
LCB—Brown 30 pass from Elliott (kick blocked)
LCB—Allen 20 INT return (Barfield run)
ST. FRANCES 35, LIFE CHRISTIAN 0
Life Christian (3-6) lost to St. Frances (10-1), which held the Eagles scoreless.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.