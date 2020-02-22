Rayquan Lee-Bryson had 27 points as seventh-seeded Armstrong (13-10) moved into the second round of the Class 3, Region B tournament on Saturday with an 83-50 victory over Warren County.
Class 2, Region A
Thomas Jefferson 83, Bluestone 41: The Vikings charged ahead in their Class 2, Region A first round match. Travis Williams had 23 points for Thomas Jefferson (10-11).
VCC
Richmond Christian 57, Amelia Academy 54: Shawn Freeman came in clutch for the Warriors during the overtime period that crowned them the VCC champions over Amelia Academy.
Khalil Ward and Jadon Wilson combined for 33 points for Richmond Christian (24-8).
Emmanuel Megnanglo had a double-double for the Patriots (18-5), and Kevin Hodonou had 19 points.
Amelia Academy 70, Brunswick 48: The Patriots claimed an early lead with a 20-8 first quarter in their VCC semifinal win against Brunswick (16-17). Jalen Booker led the game in scoring with 18 points for Amelia Academy (18-4).
Prep League
Trinity Episcopal 64, St. Anne’s-Belfield 54: With a win over the No. 1 Saints (19-8), the No. 2 Titans collected their fourth consecutive Prep League title.
Henry Coleman led Trinity (22-7) with 24 points and 17 rebounds.
Girls
Class 5, Region B
Meadowbrook 60, Atlee 49: The Monarchs topped the Raiders (15-8) in their Class 5, Region B play-in game. Maya Ellis had 28 points and Trinity Price had a double-double for Meadowbrook (15-8).
Atlee’s Kayla Maxson led all scoring with 29 points.
Class 3, Region A
New Kent 53, Tabb 39: Madison Foley led No.4 New Kent with 17 points as her team cleared No. 13 Tabb in their Class 3, Region A first-round match.
TCIS
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 51, Steward 39: Nansemond-Suffolk claimed the TCIS conference title off a 21-point final quarter against Steward.
Cammy Reid led the Saints (21-4) with 20 points.
Sherese Pittman collected 17 points and seven rebounds for the Spartans (20-8). She hit her 1,000th career rebound during the game. Mimi Traynham had 20 points.
VCC
Richmond Christian 57, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot 14: The Warriors took down the Knights (14-7) in their VCC championship match.
Ta’Nya Outten, who was named the VCC player of the year for the second consecutive season, earned 13 points. Chandler Hicks led Richmond Christian (20-4) with 14 points.
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot 41, Brunswick 27: Haley Holcombe and Madelyn Mitchell both had 12 points in Blessed Sacrament Huguenot’s (14-6) VCC semifinal win.
Alyssa Rivas also had 12 points for Brunswick.
