Tyler Warren scored 16 points as Atlee defeated Deep Run 69-55 in a Class 5, Region B play-in game on Friday.
Kevin Hollins added 15 points, and Ralph Axselle had 13 for the Raiders.
TCIS
Norfolk Collegiate 66, Steward 57: No. 2 Norfolk Collegiate slowly pulled ahead in the TCIS semifinals to send No. 3 Steward packing.
Jordan Battle led all scorers with 24 for the Mighty Oaks (25-2). Efton Rein had 17 for Steward (25-6).
Prep League
Trinity Episcopal 64, St. Christopher’s 41: Three players scored in double digits for the No. 2 Titans as they cruised to a victory over the No. 3 Saints (17-6) in the Prep League semifinals.
St. Christopher’s was down by only 2 points in the first quarter, but Trinity Episcopal extend its lead in the second quarter, leading by 12 points going into halftime.
Henry Coleman scored 17 points to lead Trinity Episcopal. AJ Williams added 16 points, and Burke Smith had 12.
St. Anne’s-Belfield 72, Collegiate 52: No. 1 St. Anne’s-Belfield built a lead early and held onto it in the Prep League semifinals. John St. Germain had 28 points for the Regents (19-7).
Ben Melvin had a double-double for the Cougars (11-15).
Girls
Class 5, Region B
Henrico 68, Deep Run 29: Behind Jada Walker’s 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals and nine assists, the No. 7 Warriors cruised to a blowout win against the No. 10 Wildcats in the Class 5, Region B play-in game.
Lauren Robinson had 21 points, six steals and five rebounds in the win. Alicia Powers contributed with 15 points and 15 rebounds.
TCIS
Steward 52, Catholic 35: Mimi Traynham compiled 17 points and five rebounds as the No. 3 Spartans (20-7) got the win over the No. 2 Crusaders (20-11) in the TCIS semifinals.
Nicole Odibo had 12 points, while Sherese Pittman scored 10 points with 11 rebounds.
LIS
St. Anne’s-Belfield 68, Collegiate 50: Collegiate’s Chandler Eddleton had 20 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to help the Cougars get past St. Anne’s-Belfield in the LIS tournament championship game Thursday.
Abby Freeman added 16 points and eight rebounds.
