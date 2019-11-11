After splitting the first two sets, Maggie Walker GS surged to take the next two and earn a victory over Lee-Davis in the Class 4, Western Section boys volleyball semifinals, earning a berth to the final against Patrick Henry.
Charlie Unice had 34 assists, five digs and a kill for the Green Dragons. Matteo Duluca contributed with 15 kills, 10 kills and an ace.
Lee-Davis 19 25 22 14
Maggie Walker GS 25 20 25 25
Records: Lee-Davis n/r; Maggie Walker GS 15-4.
Highlights: Benesh (MWGS) assist, 15 digs; Charlie Unice (MWGS) kill, 34 assists, 5 digs; Matteo DeLuca (MWGS) 15 kills, ace, 10 digs.
Patrick Henry 3, Colonial Heights 1: The Patriots advanced to the Class 4, Western final behind Link Hammerschmidt’s team-high 13 kills.
Aaron Ezell led the Colonials with 21 assists.
Colonial Heights 10 25 13 19
Patrick Henry 25 21 25 25
Records: Colonial Heights 14-8; Patrick Henry 20-4.
Highlights: Alex Chini (CHTS) 6 kills, 3 blocks; Raymond Drewry (CHTS) 7 kills, 2 aces; Aaron Ezell (CHTS) 2 kills, 21 assists, 6 blocks. Link Hammerschmidt (PH) 13 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Hill Sewell (PH) 40 assists, 3 aces; Adam Price (PH) 7 kills, 2 blocks.
Girls volleyball
Patrick Henry 3, King George 0: Behind Alexis McNair’s 12 kills and 20 digs, the Patriots swept the Foxes in the Class 4, Region B semifinals.
Claire Williamson registered 31 assists and four digs for Patrick Henry. Kaiya Markley added 20 digs in the victory.
King George 19 18 24
Patrick Henry 25 25 26
Records: King George n/r; Patrick Henry 20-5.
Highlights: Claire Williamson (PH) 2 kills, 31 assists, ace, 4 digs; Alexis McNair (PH) 12 kills, block, 20 digs; Kaiya Markley (PH) assist, ace, 20 digs; Sarah Nadlicki (PH) 8 kills, ace, 7 digs; Zophia Walker (PH) 9 kills, 2 blocks.
Field hockey
Gloucester 4, Atlee 0: The Class 5, Region B champion Raiders saw their season come to an end in the first round of the Class 5 state tournament with a loss to the Region A runner-up Dukes.
Atlee 0 0 — 0
Gloucester 2 2 — 4
GLOU: Teagle 2, Johnson, Goodwin.
