The 38-21 final score would tell you that No. 8 Henrico gave undefeated, top-seeded Highland Springs a run for its money in the Class 5, Region B playoffs at Hermitage.
But the Springers (11-0) scored on a 6-yard run from quarterback Jamareeh Jones just a few minutes into the first quarter, led the rest of the way and outgained Henrico (6-5) 381-119.
Neither team did much through the air, so the Springers made their mark on the ground, out-rushing the Warriors 348 to 99.
Highland Springs running back Jordan Jackson carried 11 times for 133 yards and three TDs. Jones added 93 yards and two TDs on six rushes.
Henrico 7 7 0 7 — 21
Highland Springs 21 3 7 7 — 38
HS—Jones 6 run (Alsheskie kick)
HEN—F. Jones 92 kick return (Bryant kick)
HS—Jackson 51 run (Alsheskie kick)
HS—Jones 18 run (Alsheskie kick)
HEN—Harvey 7 run (Bryant kick)
HS—Alsheskie 19 FG
HS—Jackson 7 run (Alsheskie kick)
HEN—Thomas 1 run (Bryant kick)
HS—Jackson 25 run (Alsheskie kick)
THOMAS DALE 55, GRASSFIELD 28
The third-seeded Knights toppled the sixth-seeded Grizzlies in the first round of the Class 6, Region A playoffs behind quarterback Jasiah Williams, who threw for three touchdowns and ran for another two scores.
Thomas Dale (8-3) scored five touchdowns to build a 33-0 lead in the first half before Grassfield (5-6) got on the board with a score just before halftime.
Williams completed 7 of 10 pass attempts for 194 yards and three scores, rushed 11 times for 87 yards and two TDs, and added an interception and five tackles on the defensive side of the ball.
Knights reciever DeAngelo Gray made the most of his two receptions, taking them 128 yards combined for two TDs. Jordan Branch provided the bulk of the ground attack for Dale, he rushed 12 times for 123 yards and two TDs.
Grassfield 0 7 0 21 — 28
Thomas Dale 12 21 15 7 — 55
TD—Williams 1 run (kick failed)
TD—Williams 9 run (run failed)
TD—Gray 69 pass from Williams (Kuda kick)
TD—Gray 5 run (Kuda kick)
TD—Gray 59 pass from Williams (Kuda kick)
GRAS—Washington 5 pass from Swanger (Shearer kick)
TD—Goins 18 pass from Williams (Gray run)
TD—Branch 11 run (Kuda kick)
GRAS—Lancaster 7 pass from Swanger (Shearer kick)
GRAS—Washington 6 pass from Swanger (Shearer kick)
TD—Branch 43 run (Kuda kick)
GRAS—Buenviaje 80 pass from Swanger (Shearer kick)
OCEAN LAKES 28, COSBY 12
The No. 7 Titans recorded just 109 yards of total offense in a loss to the No. 2 Dolphins in the first round of the Class 6, Region A playoffs. Jake Shelek caught the only score for the Titans (5-6).
Kai Hodge and Devon Allen were too much to handle for the Titans, both rushing for over 100 yards for Ocean Lakes (8-3).
Cosby 3 0 9 0 — 12
Ocean Lakes 7 7 0 14 — 28
COS—Lowe FG 17
OL—Hodge 5 run (Low kick)
OL—Hodge 14 run (Low kick)
COS—Lowe FG 20
COS—Shelek 6 pass from Magnusen (run failed)
OL—Allen 15 run (Low kick)
OL—Hodge 13 (Low kick)
VARINA 58, CLOVER HILL 0
Bobby Dunn completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 168 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 4 Blue Devils (9-2) cruised to a shutout win over the No. 5 Cavaliers (8-3) in the Class 5, Region B first-round playoff game.
Jailin Walker added five rushes for 82 yards and found the end zone twice in the victory.
Clover Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0
Varina 15 15 14 14 — 58
VAR—Ross 2 run (Reed kick)
VAR—Hill 19 pass from Dunn (Terry pass from Holmes)
VAR—Reid 40 pass from Dunn (Reed kick)
VAR—J. Reid 2 run (Ross run)
VAR—I. Reid 7 run (Reed kick)
VAR—Hill 9 pass from Dunn (Reed kick)
VAR—Walker 21 run (Reed kick)
VAR—Walker 34 run (Reed kick)
THOMAS JEFFERSON 49, BRUNSWICK 12
The top-seeded Vikings (9-3) tied a program record with their ninth win of the season in a blowout victory over the No. 8 Bulldogs (5-6) at Huguenot in the Class 2, Region A playoffs.
KING WILLIAM 60, AMELIA COUNTY 12
The second-seeded Cavaliers claimed an easy win over the seventh-seeded Cavaliers in the Class 2, Region A quarterfinals. King William (8-3) will face Poquoson in the semifinals.
POQUOSON 43, JOHN MARSHALL 22
The No. 3 Bull Islanders (7-4) were too much for the No. 6 Justices (6-5) in the Class 2, Region A playoffs.
EASTERN VIEW 42, HUGUENOT 0
The No. 6 Falcons (6-5) were swept away by the No. 3 Cyclones (10-1) in the Class 4, Region B playoffs.
HOPEWELL 61, SOUTHAMPTON 8
The No. 1 Blue Devils (11-0) cruised to a blowout win over the No. 8 Indians (6-5) in the Class 3, Region A first-round game.
YORK 55, PETERSBURG 40
The seventh-seeded Crimson Wave (5-6) gave the second-seeded Falcons (11-0) everything they could handle in the Class 3, Region A playoffs, but eventually fell short after York put together a 14-0 surge to end the game.
GOOCHLAND 42, INDEPENDENCE 6
Connor Popielarz had two TDs as No. 1 Goochland (10-1) claimed a blowout victory over No. 8 Independence (2-9) in a Class 3, Region B first-round game.
Independence 0 0 0 6 — 6
Goochland 14 7 7 14 — 42
GOO—Burgess 6 run (Black kick)
GOO—Popielarz 2 run (Black kick)
GOO—McCray 80 run (Black kick)
GOO—Snead 20 run (Black kick)
GOO—Towles 1 run (Black kick)
IND—Hand 48 pass from Courtney (run failed)
GOO—Popielarz 6 run (Black kick)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.