A doubles victory by Julia Monroe and Hannah Pastroe helped secure top-seeded Steward’s 5-2 girls tennis victory over Norfolk Collegiate and the Spartans’ first VISAA Division II state championship.
Singles: Monroe (STE) def. Selig 10-3; Pastroe (STE) def. Coxe 10-2; Turpin (STE) def. Sarris 10-2; Caplice (STE) def. Spurgeon 10-4; Jordan (NC) Sanjay 10-3; Robertson (NC) def. Gilg 10-5
Doubles: Monroe and Pastroe def. Selig and Sarris 10-5
Saint Catherine’s 4, Potomac School 5: No.1 St. Catherine’s fought a hard battle, but fell short of a VISAA Division I state championship, losing to the No. 2 team in the state in Potomac School.
Singles: McDonald (PS) def. Carithers 5-0 (default due to injury); Faster (PS) def. Hackney 10-7; Lee (PS) def. Jenkins 10-5; Slocum (STC) def. Roustamov 10-6; Brugh (STC) def. Egger 10-8; Wilson (PS) def. Harding 10-5;
Doubles: Jenkins and Hackney (STC) def. Foster and Roustamov 10-4; McDonald and Anna (PS) def. Brugh and Harding 10-1; Smith and Butler (STC) def. Lee and Egger 10-7
Records: Potomac School 16-2; St. Catherine’s 15-1
Girls volleyball
Flint Hill 3, St. Catherine’s 1: St. Catherine’s took the first set in the VISAA Division I state final, but Flint Hill won its third straight title.
Elise Williamson had 19 kills and six digs for the Saints. Quinn Menger contributed with 26 assists and three blocks.
Flint Hill 24 25 25 25
St. Catherine's 26 9 19 22
Records: Flint Hill 30-1; St. Catherine's 26-5.
Highlights: Elise Williamson (STC) 19 kills, 6 digs; Quinn Menger (STC) 26 assists, 3 blocks; Jailah Channer (STC) 6 kills, 6 blocks; Claire Ellis (STC) ace, 15 digs.
Football
Midlothian 34, George Wythe 6: Midlothian (3-8) got its third win of the season with blowout win over George Wythe (0-10).
Midlothian 0 0 0 0 — 34
George Wythe 0 0 0 0 — 6
Field hockey
Atlee 1, Matoaca 0: Ariana Lanzo scored the lone goal for Atlee on Friday to give the Raiders their first Class 5, Region B title in school history. The goal was assisted by Abbey Ritter.
Atlee will host Gloucester for the first round in the Class 5 state tournament.
Atlee 0 1 — 1
Matoaca 0 0 — 0
ATL: Lanzo.
Assists: ATL - Ritter.
