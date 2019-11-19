Caden Cowart had 17 kills and six digs as Glen Allen won a five-set thriller over Frank Cox in the Class 5 semifinals, earning a trip to Thursday’s championship match at the Siegel Center.
Gio DeLuca added 10 kills and four blocks in the victory for the Jaguars.
Drake Cauthorne contributed 17 digs and three assists.
Glen Allen 25 15 25 25 15
Frank Cox 16 25 27 18 12
Records: Glen Allen 17-5; Frank Cox n/r.
Highlights: Caden Cowart (GA) 17 kills, 6 digs; Gio DeLuca (GA) 10 kills, 4 blocks; Drake Cauthorne (GA) 3 assists, 17 digs.
Deep Run 3, Gloucester 0: Behind Sean McDermott’s 11 kills and four aces, the Wildcats swept the Dukes in the Class 5 semifinals.
Cade Terrell added 28 assists in the win. Marko Stjepanovic had five kills and two blocks.
Gloucester 12 12 21
Deep Run 25 25 25
Records: Gloucester 20-5; Deep Run 21-0.
Highlights: Cade Terrell (DR) 28 assists; Sean McDermott (DR) 11 kills, 4 aces; Marko Stjepanovic (DR) 5 kills, 2 blocks.
Patrick Henry 3, Warwick 0: The Patriots (17-4) swept past Warwick to claim a spot in the Class 4 championship match.
Cal Inge had 11 kills in the win. Ben Russell registered nine kills and three blocks, while Link Hammerschmidt had eight kills and three digs.
Patrick Henry will square off against Maggie Walker in the Class 4 final.
Warwick 18 18 16
Patrick Henry 25 25 25
Records: Warwick n/r; Patrick Henry 17-4.
Highlights: Link Hammerschmidt (PH) 8 kills, 3 digs; Cal Inge (PH) 11 kills; Ben Russell (PH) 9 kills, 3 blocks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.