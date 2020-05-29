1987: Antoinette Lucas (Collegiate), Travan Jasper (John Marshall)
1988: Rita Lynn Gilman (Patrick Henry), Buddy Omohundro (Clover Hill)
1989: LaTara Lesure (Thomas Dale), Chris Ogburn (Highland Springs)
1990: Missy Roberts (Midlothian), Jeff White (Meadowbrook)
1991: Cheryl Taylor (Petersburg), Travis Miller (Thomas Dale)
1992: Kim Townes (Highland Springs), Maurice Watkins (Petersburg)
1993: Nicole Conner (Varina), Sean Archer (Thomas Jefferson)
1994: Paola Leal (Mills Godwin), Gray Broughton (Collegiate)
1995: Kelly Miller (St. Gertrude), Ben Armstrong (Thomas Dale)
1996: Susan Larson (Douglas Freeman), Colin Ducharme (Douglas Freeman)
1997: Katie Tracy (James River),Pope Hackney (St. Christopher’s)
1998: Kimberly Kopecko (Midlothian), Joel Moxley (Douglas Freeman)
1999: Carmen Farmer (Varina), Adrian Austin (Matoaca)
2000: Caroline Harvey (Atlee), Jay Woodson (Powhatan)
2001: Jeannie Addison (Thomas Jefferson/Governor’s School),
Bo Greenwood (Goochland)
2002: Jane Beall (James River), John Piersol (Maggie Walker)
2003: Shannon Reeves (Prince George), Andre Ingram (Highland Springs)
2004: Emily Michalek (L.C. Bird), David Hearington (Hopewell)
2005: Jasmine Major (Hermitage), Phillip Deane (Varina)
2006: Katie Doswell (St. Catherine’s), Roger Bothe (Thomas Dale)
2007: Brittney Grove (Deep Run), Chris Hulbert (Thomas Dale)
2008: Amarachi Eseonu (Maggie Walker),
Clarke Gottwald (St. Christopher’s)
2009: Kristin Carpenter (Hanover), Ben deJarnette (Atlee)
2010: Lizzie Powell (Patrick Henry), Collin Christovich (Powhatan)
2011: Anna Spiers (Maggie Walker), Thomas Stephens (Collegiate)
2012: Siobhan Rigby (Maggie Walker), Todd Wharton (Deep Run)
2013: Sarah Thornhill (Douglas Freeman), Jack Roberts (James River)
2014: Daisy Banta (Maggie Walker), Tommy Mulroy (Midlothian)
2015: McKenzie Kerr (Douglas Freeman), Matthew Novak (Deep Run)
2016: Emma Call (Maggie Walker), Noah O’neill (St. Christopher’s)
2017: Alyse Armentrout (Atlee); Dillon Powell (Midlothian)
2018: Lexi Long (Deep Run); Matthew Whelan (J.R. Tucker)
2019: Molly Grube (Manchester); Corvell Poag (Armstrong)
