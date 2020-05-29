1987: Antoinette Lucas (Collegiate), Travan Jasper (John Marshall)

1988: Rita Lynn Gilman (Patrick Henry), Buddy Omohundro (Clover Hill)

1989: LaTara Lesure (Thomas Dale), Chris Ogburn (Highland Springs)

1990: Missy Roberts (Midlothian), Jeff White (Meadowbrook)

1991: Cheryl Taylor (Petersburg), Travis Miller (Thomas Dale)

1992: Kim Townes (Highland Springs), Maurice Watkins (Petersburg)

1993: Nicole Conner (Varina), Sean Archer (Thomas Jefferson)

1994: Paola Leal (Mills Godwin), Gray Broughton (Collegiate)

1995: Kelly Miller (St. Gertrude), Ben Armstrong (Thomas Dale)

1996: Susan Larson (Douglas Freeman), Colin Ducharme (Douglas Freeman)

1997: Katie Tracy (James River),Pope Hackney (St. Christopher’s)

1998: Kimberly Kopecko (Midlothian), Joel Moxley (Douglas Freeman)

1999: Carmen Farmer (Varina), Adrian Austin (Matoaca)

2000: Caroline Harvey (Atlee), Jay Woodson (Powhatan)

2001: Jeannie Addison (Thomas Jefferson/Governor’s School),

Bo Greenwood (Goochland)

2002: Jane Beall (James River), John Piersol (Maggie Walker)

2003: Shannon Reeves (Prince George), Andre Ingram (Highland Springs)

2004: Emily Michalek (L.C. Bird), David Hearington (Hopewell)

2005: Jasmine Major (Hermitage), Phillip Deane (Varina)

2006: Katie Doswell (St. Catherine’s), Roger Bothe (Thomas Dale)

2007: Brittney Grove (Deep Run), Chris Hulbert (Thomas Dale)

2008: Amarachi Eseonu (Maggie Walker),

Clarke Gottwald (St. Christopher’s)

2009: Kristin Carpenter (Hanover), Ben deJarnette (Atlee)

2010: Lizzie Powell (Patrick Henry), Collin Christovich (Powhatan)

2011: Anna Spiers (Maggie Walker), Thomas Stephens (Collegiate)

2012: Siobhan Rigby (Maggie Walker), Todd Wharton (Deep Run)

2013: Sarah Thornhill (Douglas Freeman), Jack Roberts (James River)

2014: Daisy Banta (Maggie Walker), Tommy Mulroy (Midlothian)

2015: McKenzie Kerr (Douglas Freeman), Matthew Novak (Deep Run)

2016: Emma Call (Maggie Walker), Noah O’neill (St. Christopher’s)

2017: Alyse Armentrout (Atlee); Dillon Powell (Midlothian)

2018: Lexi Long (Deep Run); Matthew Whelan (J.R. Tucker)

2019: Molly Grube (Manchester); Corvell Poag (Armstrong)

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email