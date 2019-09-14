The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.
To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, Cumberland, King & Queen, Petersburg and Sussex will be in future editions.
Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.
RICHMOND
3112 1st Ave; Motta Thiago to Valenski Andrew Thomas, $250,093.
905 N 24th St; Master Improvements Inc to Goldner Stephanie Grace E, $340,000.
516 N 28th St; Kochel Joshua A to Pondugula Srinivasa Rao, $295,500.
3322 2nd Ave; 3322 2nd Avenue Series Of The to Pleasant Rachelle G, $195,900.
425 N 33rd St; Dixon Tess Marie to Forbes Graham and Jillian, $407,000.
711 W 33rd St; Stone Geoffrey R to Warters Sylvester Thatcher, $317,000.33
819 W 47th St; Hicks Helen M to Jones Tyler N and Desiree M, $247,500.
505 W 7th St; Trailhead Development Llc to Vest Dudley Cabell, $749,000.
6 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Valentino Jason D to Coury Joseph J II, $850,000.
1501 Avondale Ave; Northup Adam L to Daroy Daniel, $336,000.
5501 Bondsor Lane; Mullins Alison L to Mathis Peter Judson, $207,500.
7502 Broach Dr; Bond Michael L and Betty C to Maffei Robert J III, $206,000.
2006 Brook Road; Menacker Marjorie S to Voronna Diana E, $223,000.
3114 Bute Lane; Lamountain Dennis M to Daniel John W and Virginia P, $490,000.
1913 Carter St; Patterson Jennifer Renee to Anderson Scott L, $377,500.
3733 Chellowe Road; Hill Harold C Jr to Steadman Robert G and Nora H, $375,000.
4109 Corbin St; Waybright Real Estate to Pijanowski Mark, $190,000.
417 S Davis Ave; Johnston Kyle H and Habig Meghan to Brooker Matthew S, $547,000.
1305 Dubois Ave; Carter Julius R and Hattie S to The Tyrrell Group Llc, $195,000.
2916 Ellwood Ave; Jennings Margaret A to Ellwood Richmond Va Land Trust, $220,000.
3014 Fendall Ave; Grimes Jeffrey M to Giambra Nicholas A, $282,000.
3116 Fendall Ave; McKinney Arlandors Jr to Enright Mary Louise, $330,000.
2522 Floyd Ave; Miller John E III to Evans James E, $370,000.
4305 W Franklin St; Johnston Monica Joan to Alger Abigail, $500,000.
1090 German School Road; Harper Holdings Llc to Alexander At 1090 Apartments Lp, $800,000.
2815 E Grace St; 2815 E Grace Street Llc to Peake Lilian R, $875,000.
422 Granite Ave; Quinby Llc to Rawlings Charles E and Mollie F, $350,000.
3211 Grant St; Tdz Properties Llc to Williams Kristin J, $303,000.
2100 Halifax Ave; Halifax Avenue Trust Trs to Gooch Whitney, $194,000.
25 Hampton Commons Ter; Lewis Garlin W to Clifford Patricia A, $425,000.
4408 Hanover Ave; Horschel William E to Savage Richard E, $540,000.
1101 Haxall Pt, U506; Reyes Joe P and Christy B to Drewel Thomas and Laura, $204,000.
608 Jasper Ave; A Solodar Properties to Glasper Davis Mary E, $180,000.
5020 King William Road; Baker Edward P to Pastore Gus Michael III, $355,000.
2000 Lamb Ave; Dougmawi Llc to Lamb and Poe Llc, $445,000.
1226 W Leigh St; Evena Maria D to Williamson James Michael, $150,000.
2611 W Main St; Haney Matt K to Burns Gregory J and Angela C, $485,000.
2116 Maplewood Ave; Conner Carole C to Nagle Andrew, $375,000.
1628 Matthews St; Moody Milton M to West Meaghan, $230,000.
3036 Montrose Ave; Hhgrubb Llc to Campbell David M, $362,000.
2320 Monument Ave; Beazley Wyatt S III to Phelan Michael G and Laura F, $1,550,000.
3417 Monument Ave; McKenna Theresa L to Wynne Catherine and Eileen M, $585,000.
2200 Northumberland Ave; Weinstein Alex to Hanks Jordan and Megan C, $180,000.
1204 Oakwood Ave; Church Hill Rva Oakwood 321 to Sharikas Kiryako Sami, $265,000.
6114 Patterson Ave; Rawles Elizabeth D to Golden Jerome A, $322,000.
728 S Pine St; Kupresak Leonard to Bukovsky David, $355,000.
4702 Riverside Dr; Esway Jan Eric to Suntrust Bank, $701,250.
200 Robinson Square Al; Riehle Gregory to Rosenhammer Thomas F, $439,000.
5013 E Seminary Ave; Delk Dawson R and Lydia E to Granozio Amanda Lauren, $320,000.
522 S Sheppard St; Miller Craig S to Warren Tracy A, $405,000.
6913 Stratford Townes Way; Gilliam Jamel and Charlene to Alramadhani Yasmeen, $253,000.
2320 Stuart Ave; Peterson James C to Clyde Barry W and Shannon B, $610,000.
1701 Summit Ave, U2; Mack Douglas G to Basnight Jay, $275,000.
1701 Summit Ave, U5; Haddock Graham and Edmonds Debra to Thomas Brian L, $275,000.
3700 Wakefield Road; Rollins Patricia R to Taliaferro Linda W, $415,000.
1235 Warren Ave; Solodar Properties Llc to Woodward James F Jr, $319,900.
8321 W Weyburn Road; Keogh Christine D to Draudt Kevin R, $299,000.
1513 Whitlone Dr; Stonewall Property and Develoment to McClain Karen H, $210,000.
5907 York Road; Geissbuehler Katharina V to Mancini Paul Johnson, $670,000.
HENRICO
11816 Amberwood Ln, Glen Allen; Stojadinovic Alexander and Tanja to Joseph Tobin, $503,000.
12200 Ascot Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Whitt David O and Hiliary F to Preston David A and Margaret M, $649,500.
4104 Autumn Glen Ct, Henrico; Us Bank National Association Trustee to Goode Steve and Marcia Harris, $189,850.
305 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Marshall John and Sandra M, $570,000.
10628 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Chan Victor Wilson, $408,835.
8504 Bentridge Ln, Henrico; Corswandt John M E and Caroline G to Shiflett Andrew Phillip and Fonda L, $299,000.
6436 Blossom View Ln, Henrico; White Tiffany M to Pleasant Jerry L Jr and Charnessa K, $200,000.
11608 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Currie Brian J and Jeffrey N Doucette to Foss Daniel R and Brandy M, $597,000.
11905 Brandyview Ln, Henrico; Ababekri Abdullin and Tursun Rozieva to Shaik Mahbub Subhani and Sameena, $367,000.
2404 Bridgehaven Ter, Henrico; Pecket Dean S and Remmie Lee Dominguez to Nesbitt William A and Nicole Shibley, $285,000.
2215 Brightmoor Ct, Henrico; Lannon Edward R Jr and Thomas W and B L F to Ferguson Jean C and Kelly A, $164,950.
4602 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Kahn Mubashir A, $519,679.
417 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Sheth Milind, $394,700.
3403 Bryson Dr, Henrico; Thomas Presley A to Habib Mina A Sr, $240,000.
1815 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Jones Diane R to Newton Hunter Leigh, $175,000.
4611 Candlelight Ct, Glen Allen; Jolliffe Fred D and Maxine K to Gao Weixing and Fei and Honglin Wang, $256,200.
3301 Cartwright Ct, Henrico; Click John H Jr and Amy M to Bergman Carl J C and Rebecca E C, $535,000.
4801 Cedar Park Rd, Henrico; Stouffer Emily E and Martha J and Charles E to McCauley Harvey L, $230,000.
Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Robins Julia F Estate Et Al to Azalea 18 Llc, $1,025,000.
3510 Chillingham Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jordan Sean Thomas and Sandra Estevez, $329,990.
2105 Clarke St, Henrico; Weiss Peter and Christian to Weiss David Emmery, $190,000.
103 N Confederate Ave, Sandston; Caylor Caroline to Prada Santiago and Samantha Nicole, $210,000.
5302 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Wengert Jeffrey S and Dena M and Jeffrey B, $312,275.
1606 Cranbury Dr, Henrico; Ragusa Michael F Sr to Betancourt Alexander S and Andrea, $287,250.
7704 Dartmoor Rd, Henrico; Guthrie Charles Foster and Nancy G Summers to Cunningham Adam Charles and Bridget Crafts, $400,000.
1703 Devers Rd, Henrico; Prokopis Jay B to Ridge Point Holdings Llc Trustee, $160,000.
1205 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Ash Kaye Maness Trustee to M and M Capitol Investment Corp, $230,000.
2836 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Ingalls Howard K Jr and Veronica to Light Matthew and Karen R, $394,000.
5100 Eddings Ct, Glen Allen; Bunn Wendell Smith to Durrett Courtney A and Gregory J Doerr, $273,800.
11032 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $195,000.
2403 Elmington Dr, Henrico; Garris Margaret V Estate to Ferrell John and Susan G, $267,000.
5213 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Christensen Maureen B to Younger Philip A, $325,000.
4930 Farrell Ct, Henrico; Reinholtz James Michael to Thomas Christina M, $159,000.
1632 Forest Glen Rd, Henrico; Balderson Lesley to Lazarte Fredy, $250,000.
3109 Four Mile Run Dr, Henrico; Thomas Shona R to O'Bryant Matthew S, $224,900.
8321 Fulham Dr, Henrico; Callaway Richard and Nancy to Weber William Frances and Tammie Renee, $330,000.
10418 Gibsons Landing Dr, Henrico; Karren Matthew S and Jennifer L Cerasoli to Quinto Gabriel B and Marilou M, $272,000.
2405 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.
2628 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Mask Jerry Jr and Melissa to Ekam Kaur Llc, $157,700.
10583 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Lewis Tenesha Jona and Robert Austin, $292,650.
8143 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Center William H and Sandra to Gross Catherine A and Richard Ray Strayer, $259,950.
2800 Hampton Woods Dr, Henrico; Mbr Business Trust to North Holding Llc, $345,600.
1380 Harmony Ave, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Walker Melanie J, $214,950.
2278 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Friend Andrew R and Joy D to Cullen Hitomi, $169,000.
1204 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Rmt Investments Llc to Howard Christopher and Catherine McCormick, $410,000.
10908 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Isaac Sherin and Saji Thekkadathu Iype, $572,000.
9301 Hungary Oak Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Callahan Timothy and Tina Turner, $360,182.
3712 Huntmaster Ct, Henrico; Martin Willliam R and Kathleen M to Tognarelli David J and Courtney C, $500,000.
5802 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Milton Robert L and Valerie to Dbh17 Llc, $156,000.
206 Jackson Ave, Sandston; Bourne Sarah L Et Al to Lillyman Gregory D and Patricia B Saroch, $239,950.
11605 Kenilworth Pl, Glen Allen; Kahn Kenneth B and Mary K to Adkins Demario and Chantel Serry, $546,450.
10416 King's Grant Dr, Henrico; Hoffman Stephen H and Jade A Marsh to Trull Robert and Diana Welles, $362,000.
1301 N Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Laburnum Property Llc to 38341 Richmond Va Llc, $1,500,000.
4205 Lanver Ln, Henrico; Deleon Nino Carlo to Doss Madison, $263,000.
9300 Ledbury Rd, Henrico; Alligood Suzanne and Matthew J and Vickie E to Garten Ryan Samuel and Rebecca Marie, $275,000.
12323 Liesfeld Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Yitayem Miheret and Fisseha Bayou, $759,000.
1719 Logwood Cir, Henrico; Caratelli Kenneth R and Marsha L to Webb Cynthia S, $285,000.
1320 Magnolia Pointe Blvd, Glen Allen; Nguyen Tuan to Parchuk Steven, $199,950.
9377 Man-O-War Ct, U0905, Glen Allen; Mixson Jennifer to Yang Shengji, $237,000.
2310 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Fontaine Emily D and Matthew S Terry to Johnson Dwight E, $192,500.
2436 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Campbell Robert C and Heidi to Rabadan Maria N Ramirez, $294,000.
2217 McCabe's Grant Ct, Henrico; Magrill Evan M and Kimberlee N to Schmitt Daniel and Cynthia Walls, $745,000.
9209 Meltonberry Ct, Glen Allen; Adkins Britt D and Leslie F to Nguyen Tri M and Loan B, $331,000.
8115 Michael Rd, Henrico; Britton Carlyle P Jr and Doris F to Schutt Jennifer, $249,000.
2000 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Hess Anemarie L Estate to Rw Realty and Renovations Llc, $170,100.
6917 Monument Ave, Henrico; Martin Cameron and Laura to Scholder Gerald M and Elizabeth R, $346,900.
12304 Morning Creek Rd, Glen Allen; Harbert Paul E and Jo Ellen Trustees to Ford Christopher M and Anna O, $525,000.
2816 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Adams Jacob D to Cook Matthew Ryan, $355,000.
2119 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Thornton Jack E III to Pulizzi James and Susan E, $295,000.
5627 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Baral Bipashwi, $264,065.
6404 Oakland Chase Pl, Henrico; Cousins Joseph Jr and Debbie to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, $290,000.
5309 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Herndon Claude David Anthony, $440,134.
5313 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Rahmes Paige E, $434,238.
2001 Old Prescott Ct, Henrico; Cowley Jeffrey F and Jennifer R to Quimby Christopher and Evan, $565,000.
7700 Oster Dr, Henrico; Rivers Charles to Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, $163,734.
5028 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Hedquist Beth E to Shectman Francine S and Jayne F Lanigan, $450,000.
4527 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Vu Thu Huong Thi, $547,510.
1701 Pine Cliff Ter, Henrico; Marshall Christopher M and Abigail F to Ajibola Olaleye O and Shermaine Jones, $320,000.
921 Pleasant St, Henrico; Mng Holdings Llc to Berry Adam J, $179,950.
12335 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Shoemaker Tracey L, $657,422.
12347 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Bouhajja Mourad B C and Nancy L A, $624,400.
1525 Rapunzel Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Nayak Dinesh and Sujani D, $200,990.
1904 Reagan Rd, Henrico; Seymore Lewis William and Christine to Johnson Melvin D Jr, $220,000.
3813 Rising Mt Zion Rd, Sandston; Green Wesley to Derricott Latoya M and Douglas A Ross Jr, $249,900.
10109 Robin Lee Ln, Glen Allen; Betancourt Alexander S and Andrea M to Maraffi Corey Joseph, $171,000.
8524 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Wingfield Edward C III and Kirsty R to Worley Steven, $248,500.
2815 Rudwick Rd, Glen Allen; Majkovic Adis to Oulton Jamie Ann, $224,500.
11321 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Kapur Vinesh and Shweta Asthana to Molala Anirudh and Sneha Dayal Gopaldas, $304,000.
4345 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Angel Sean Michael and Robert, $298,561.
2912 Seven Kings Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Davis Marvin G Jr and Estana, $359,010.
5001 Shimmering Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hughes Paul J and Loreen S, $570,987.
9010 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Adawadkar Satish and Swati Sanghani to Faust John L and Leandra D, $195,000.
1779 South Dover Pointe Rd, Henrico; Clarke Jeremy to Raj Prathibha and Alexander Georgis, $352,700.
2723 Spinnaker Ct, Henrico; Miller Leigh Anne to Clark Charles D and Kelly L Grant, $192,500.
1213 Starling Dr, Henrico; Troutt Karen J to Garcia Antonio G Y and Angela R Tavarez, $215,000.
9300 Stone Meadow Dr, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Yancey Charles A and Moriah R, $170,000.
10208 Stonemill Rd, Henrico; Yang Kuo Yu and Lie Wen to Spencer Benjamin D and Adrienne, $265,000.
5428 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Miller Reginald T and Rhonda L, $396,257.
9711 Telegraph Rd, Glen Allen; Beasley Jonathan and Crystal and M L Holter to Ford James Lohmann Oak and Rachel Suzanne, $217,000.
9107 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Patterson Shawn W and Amanda to Tlusty Susan M, $426,900.
10420 Toston Ln, Glen Allen; Messink Michael E Jr and Kaitlynn M Willen to Klein Winston C and Hazel B, $390,000.
315 Treva Rd, Sandston; Carpenter Cheryl Seay to Flannagan Charlotte A Y, $228,000.
7217 Turner Rd, Henrico; Duncan Claude K Sr to Weaver David A, $289,000.
9015 Tweed Rd, Henrico; Miles Keith and Dawn Cherry to Us Bank Trust Na, $441,014.
4624 Vanner Ln, Glen Allen; Wang Qiang and Xiaoyu Hu to Patel Tapan R and Devyaniben T, $458,000.
2543 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Panigutti Lorenzo to Woodring Steve A and Cathy W, $270,000.
2811 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Tognarelli David J and C L Connors to Sageser Andrew L and Kristen M, $337,000.
3804 Wellesley Terrace Cir, Henrico; Foster Natalie and Christopher M Reilly to Jubis Stanley J III and Jennifer M, $382,000.
10809 Westek Dr, Henrico; Keller Robert G and Kathryn S to Warren David S and Angel E, $407,500.
5302 Windingbrook Rd, Henrico; Lofton Karey to Calhoun Karena Hadden and Leroy E Jr Et Al, $220,000.
7905 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Patel Chipsy and Jigar, $294,990.
2226 Woodcut Pl, Henrico; Herring Patricia Ann to Longest Daniel C, $211,500.
943 Wynfield Ter, Henrico; Yawn Patricia H and Angela H Powell to Bell Courtney M and Corey Alka Alexander, $226,000.
Chesterfield
16418 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Creger Derek M and Sara M, $460,000.
9324 Amberleigh Cr; Woodfin David M to McDonald Margery, $350,000.
1713 Anchor Landing Dr; Butcher William C and Sandra B to Emery Donald J and Alexandria W, $445,000.
3413 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Latimer Arica Marzina, $220,185.
14312 Ashdale Wy; Christiana Trust Trustee to Fowler Kahlila, $260,000.
14018 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Hicks Daniel J and Debra J, $386,816.
11309 Avening Pt; Finer Homes Inc to Bierowski Jonathan P and Alison, $440,100.
3610 Avocado Dr; Shahan Larry V and Lenora J to Carter Rhea G and Fraser Ross H, $245,000.
11413 Bailey Woods Dr; Corr Margaret D to Kelly Johnathan, $190,000.
5573 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Ramsey Quiarnte Et Als, $297,810.
4706 Banton St; Cousins Rufina M and Irvin L to Balcarcel-Jacinto C Et Al, $170,000.
13916 Barnes Spring Rd; Wilson James A and Jennifer R to Palaszewski Joseph C and Kelli J, $287,500.
12012 Baymill Ct; American Int't Relo Solutions to Rapp Richard and Allison M, $330,000.
13525 Beachcrest Tr; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Khamsivone Jeff and Shimoi Riho, $430,000.
5105 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Vanburen Yolonda, $250,610.
14100 Bermuda Point Ct; Riddle Rick O and Linda A to Moody Sarahann M, $155,000.
4025 Birdbrook Dr; Gilchrist Traci Deneen to Federal National Mtg Assoc, $195,228.
16042 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Sims Grace G, $337,001.
10620 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Lanzafama Joseph and Randi, $295,255.
1436 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Park Tae E and Keum J, $400,120.
1001 Briars Ct; Shaw Kathleen to Robin Lisa, $245,000.
2729 W Brigstock Rd; Taylor Christina C S Et Al to Harn Brett E and Nanette R, $561,000.
6725 Brookshire Dr; Gorrell David J to Olsen Jamie T, $234,000.
10472 Brynmore Dr; Marchio Ryan J and Schoni M to Martinez Cruz Erla D, $270,000.
7224 Buggy Pl; Wilson Mattie Lee to Mieses Joel and Dinelle, $222,000.
5430 Cabretta Dr; Main Street Homes to Pearce Steven Gavin and Tara H, $541,804.
8107 Canberra Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Williams Alexaundra N F and J L, $358,756.
1207 Cedar Crossing Tr; Pocock Herman D III and Denise C to Rakes Eric J and Kena B, $368,000.
15530 Centerline Ct; NVR Inc to Lauretano Daniel A Sr and Luz M, $349,105.
11819 Carters Valley Pl; Houchins Christopher M and Mendi to Jones A D and Schoenfelder K M, $325,000.
15743 Chantry Dr; Cardan Construction Inc to Mitchell Adam L and Jena L, $267,000.
1623 Chatsworth Av; Assurance Properties Llc Tr to Hoskins Tammy F, $199,900.
15531 Chesdin Landing Ct; Moten Gary W and Shirlene T to Pope Marcus W and Brandi N, $625,000.
13016 Chipstead Rd; Lamb George W Sr and Brenda L to Ford Leon A and Cales Paula N, $335,000.
1505 Clear Springs Ln; Ridout Betty J to Cruz Andres A, $205,000.
14409 Clipper Cove Ct; Hendrix Robert B and Whitney S to Sheppard Graham N and Korinna H, $650,000.
14815 Colony Forest Ct; Marchant James Q Jr and Frances to Stewart Christopher W and K S, $495,000.
2010 Corner Rock Rd; Bortell B F Et Al Trustees to Gibson William R and Betsy Nash, $460,000.
12719 Crathes Ln; Bierowski Jonathan and Alison to Shaw David Brandon and Amanda E, $465,000.
4901 Crispin Ct; Newcomb Connie J to Friend Virginia J, $279,950.
11551 Danforth Rd; Edwards Auriel J to Flick Michael H and Caren Y, $250,000.
11500 Deep Hollow Ct; Iacometta Joseph and Christine to Best Barry Olin, $200,000.
7100 Deer Thicket Dr; Thurlow Ronald E Jr to Aston Dustin B, $222,500.
15007 Dogwood Villas Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Bottoms Joseph W Jr and Donna A, $300,920.
7712 Drexelbrook Rd; Capel Richard C to Hernandez Anthony G and Oliva V, $185,000.
3207 Ellenbrook Dr; Passmore Corinthians A and L D to Phillips Daniel R and Jacqueline, $232,000.
4307 Elmstone Rd; Pompey La'mont W to Cva Homes Llc, $451,000.
3802 Evershot Ct; Murphy Gregory M and Amylea K to Roberts Richard, $465,000.
1106 Fairbank Ln; McCracken Darlene R to Herrera Maradiaga M P Et Al, $175,500.
15112 Featherchase Dr; Crostic Justin and Marin Maria to Chhoa Mark and Lu An-An, $242,000.
5501 Fiddlers Ridge Ct; Simmons Gary L and Jamie E to Chanter Dean, $293,000.
8630 Finstown Ln; Devries Folgert J to Conley William C and Eileen M, $400,000.
7509 Flag Tail Dr; Skretvedt Kelly A to Carlson Lionel V and Channa L M, $230,000.
708 Forkland Dr; Berry Cecil W Jr and Jacquilyn A to Wells Michael A and Erica F, $284,599.
15418 Fox Gate Pl; Stone Brenda S to Newton Jacob Lemar and Kayla Ann, $310,000.
300 Gainsborough Ct; Waggoner Reginald D Estate to Rademaker William J and Analie J, $255,000.
8205 Gates Bluff Pl; Wallace Jeffery S and Karen to Baylor George F III and Nancy J, $395,000.
16925 Glensford Dr; Harrison Matthew C and Lauren H to Karadzic Anel and Kamic Ines, $400,000.
17519 Graffis Tr; Pons Julio and Gerlly to Davies Jonathan R and Alicia A, $352,900.
7509 Hadley Ln; Wertz Matthew A and Kelsey A to Chapman Zane A and Katherine, $222,000.
20936 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Kirkendoll James L and Esther C, $250,255.
20948 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Chandler Leo R, $215,000.
12233 Hampton Valley Tr; Snider Stephen D and Angood R L to Bach James C and Margo C, $393,000.
13700 Harbour Bluff Ct; Radford Michael W and Judy T to Alley Jermaine O and Anderson C, $349,000.
14402 Heather Stone Dr; Palma Jose E Gaitan to Luna Maria Ricarda, $175,000.
4334 Heron Pointe Tr; Merucci Louis G and Lynn C to Hayes John V and Vicki L, $500,000.
8473 Highmarker Ct; Randolph Mitchell J and Janine W to Long Hilary D, $486,000.
11609 Hillside Rd; Taylor Virginia E to Hershey James D and Floyd G M, $275,000.
9651 Hopkins Rd; Root Jean L Trustee to Flores Mario P, $195,000.
9903 Husting Tr; Lojek J M and Lojek V B Trustees to Henderson Rose C, $200,000.
10317 Jason Rd; Nicholas P H and Nicholas L B Tr to Reliable Pros Llc, $215,000.
412 Keithwood Ct; Cascante Francisco and Ana to Estrada O M and Flores-Ramirez T, $210,000.
8102 Kempwood Dr; Kemp Dexter R Jr and Janice K to Anderson Addriane L, $170,000.
3118 Kim Dr; Roane Nikki G to Jackson Tracy L, $155,000.
2700 Kingsdale Rd; Gravitte Richard E to Tyler Otis Thomas Jr, $234,900.
700 Krim Point Lp; Farr Claudia T Trustee to Ames Hugh D and Diana L, $310,000.
10911 Lansdowne Tr; Adams James W III and Elizabeth to Smith Deirdre J and Porter S L, $533,000.
8756 Laumic Dr; Ahmed Gul and Mir Jvaeria I to Ahmed Gul and Mir Javeria J, $294,000.
4624 Laurel Spring Ct; Slifer Gordon D and Marilyn K to Anyaibe McNuel C, $236,000.
8930 Lavenham Lp; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Sylejmani Bekim and Eldina, $470,000.
4200 Litchfield Dr; Drewes James F and Kathryn C to Hart Peter G and Megan G, $226,000.
3708 Litton Pl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Potter Joshua W and Rosalie C, $475,520.
3136 Loganwood Dr; Curry Robert T Estate to Scott Dustin, $190,000.
12606 Long Branch Ct; Gunter Michael T and Jessica A to Jones Benjamin A and Carrie V, $269,950.
15930 Longlands Rd; Hinson Matthew B and Jennifer D to Williams Adam M and Brittany N, $419,000.
8224 MacAndrew Pl; Waldron Homes Llc to Harty William III, $310,000.
12101 Manders Knoll Tr; Carr Brian S and Julie A to Edwards James, $209,000.
5555 Marsh Light Ln; Zambrana Carlos A to Graim Ehrin S, $449,999.
13907 McTyres Cove Ln; Van Cleve Laurie Anne Et Al to Boggs Logan and Whitney McCall, $263,000.
3807 Mill Manor Dr; Anderson E Eugene and Anderson C to Kelly Megan S, $289,900.
2244 Millcrest Tr; Stinchcomb Andre and Molly to Thatch Justin Allen and Katrina, $367,000.
16200 Mitchells Mill Ct; Homesmith Construction Inc to Austin Matthew Jamon, $745,368.
11239 Monday Wy; King Laura M to Crews Jacob and Emily, $206,000.
707 Mountshire Pl; Minton M D Jr and Minton John R to Lane Christopher A and Stacy S, $239,000.
8017 Nashua Dr; Armstrong Donald C and C H to Fitzjarrald Christoper M and M A, $200,000.
11108 Norman Garden Cr; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Steele Larry W and Joanne L, $381,654.
3303 Nuttree Woods Pl; Aurelius Georgia Y to Harris Phillip E and Cindy L, $293,000.
6912 Oakhill Ln; Stovall Effie M to Bramlett Andrew J, $187,000.
10412 Old Camp Rd; Byrne John P and Stephanie P to Gomez-Rodriguez E I and Gomez A, $292,320.
16419 Orchard Tavern Pl; Kelly Michael and Laura to Shukla Aseem and Seema, $654,000.
4301 Overridge Dr; McGrath Brian A and Megan L to Martin Theran E and Elizabeth A, $286,000.
8824 Pebble Beach Ct; Granado Susan K to Monday Joshua A and White C C, $299,950.
3624 Pencader Rd; Stewart Russell E and Charri S to Joyner Kelly S and David L, $394,900.
5424 Pineland Rd; Arvest Central Mortgage Co to Orihuela Reyna A and Cruz P S, $190,000.
7903 Pleasant Pond Ln; Christiana Trust Trustee to Ramirez William F Jr and Emily E, $254,900.
13309 Pointer Ridge Tr; Rose Gregory L to Jones Carrie, $175,000.
10119 Post Horn Dr; Look Ann M to Ellis Sarah K, $190,000.
11303 Providence Creek Mw; Vondruska Steven W and Abree A to Miller Robert D and Judith M, $215,000.
243 Pumpkin Pl; High Point Real Est Sol Llc to Young Larry G and Uraikeaw, $275,000.
3403 Quail Hill Dr; Glidewell Michael T and Bonny B to Jimenez Antonio J and Frances C, $275,000.
13305 Radnor Forest Ct; Hoyt C B and Hoyt L L Trustees to Brooks Jason R and Courtney M, $520,000.
5018 Red Fern Ct; Eichinger E and Moulton S to Thacker Angela L, $369,000.
6449 Richwood Tl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Juhl Dale L, $379,950.
12640 Riverway Rd; Gentry Shawn L and Melissa F to Gunter Michael T and Jessica A, $360,000.
14154 Rockyrun Rd; Main Street Homes to Gurick Nicholas J and Sandra V, $469,408.
4340 Round Hill Dr; Poland A M and Rivera-Poland A C to Peers Adam C, $241,750.
16115 Sandwave Rd; Drysdale Edgar H to Chatelain Samson L, $195,000.
16319 Saville Chase Ln; Bel Arbor Builders Inc to Robb Troy L, $599,900.
3607 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Knittel Clifford and Nancy, $536,736.
14924 Shady Banks Ct; Furman Daniel J to Sippel Christopher D, $230,000.
1401 Shirlton Rd; Henderson Travis M and Patricia to Johnson Michael W and Michelle P, $350,000.
5605 Silver Birch Ln; Button James S and Marjorie Jo to U S Bank Trust N A Trustee, $276,170.
7119 Silver Farm Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Gosselin Wayne E and Valerie L, $672,936.
17406 Simmons Branch Tr; Showcase Builders Inc to Perez Efrain Jr and Lillian, $299,000.
4513 Singing Bird Dr; Mirabella Investments Inc to Strecker Roger W Jr and F F, $560,000.
11606 Smoketree Dr; Westbrook Larry G and Pamela S to Musaid Abrehm S, $268,000.
5800 Spinnaker Cove Rd; Jerabek Donald A and Bonnie B to Shields C S and Greenspan L N, $612,000.
6507 Spring Arbor Ct; Stevenson Eric V and Elizabeth H to Endrich Richard P Jr and Belinda, $242,000.
9000 Spyglass Hill Turn; Jones Neville D to Gentry Melissa, $299,500.
11906 Sternwalk Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Zhang Gui Huang and Wu Ling Ling, $410,000.
12778 Summerhouse Ln; Luther Opeyemi S to Oyola Frances, $256,000.
2701 Sutters Mill Ct; Henson Shaun and Sarah T to Salon Cory R, $200,000.
606 Sycamore Springs Dr; Reese Robert L and Miranda Y R to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $251,358.
3118 Tammaway Dr; Fry John R and Julie H to Trejo Rosaura Patino, $200,000.
12661 Third Branch Ct; Tutor Matthew and Brooke to Lowther Zachary D and Samantha H, $278,000.
6019 Trail Ride Dr; Eastwood Homes to Ocheltree Jason Ray and Sarah N, $415,990.
4037 Trisha Tl; Pantie James and Williamson C to Younkins David H, $180,000.
18012 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Wiley Leonard P Jr and Melanie D, $372,515.
6929 Velvet Antler Dr; Tolete Dean Z and Thelma Padilla to Sowell Jeffrey Lee II and Ashli, $210,000.
825 Vickilee Rd; NVR Inc to White Paula and Daigle Richard K, $339,280.
1312 Vickilee Rd; Castriotta Joseph B to Fulghum Mark A and Cheryl S, $230,000.
16825 Warren Crest Ct; Main Street Homes to Koneru Madhu B and Elizabeth P, $517,195.
9513 Waterfall Cove Dr; Jenkins Bryan L and Diane W to Lourinia Jeremiah R, $275,000.
4914 Waycrest Tr; Davis D L and Davis S Trustees to Butler Melvin J and Carolyn Hall, $295,000.
13313 Welby Tr; Metcalf Fernando A and Bello O to Jurkuta Jeffrey S and Mallow M I, $878,500.
4273 Wells Ridge Ct; South Chester Dev Co Llc to Olliff Laura B and Henry D, $267,415.
7118 West Rd; Ennis Lavaniel D Jr and A L to Gronlund Eric K Sr and Cheryl D, $261,524.
1412 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to McDevitt Patricia F, $273,069.
1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Al-Obaidi Mohammed Et Al, $246,365.
1020 Westwood Village Wy; Dobbins Robert L to Sheppard David M and Susan H, $239,950.
5000 Wilconna Rd; Alexander Patrice M to Carey Charlsley and Haggerty M, $170,000.
1924 Williamstowne Dr; Slocum Carol to Spencer Paul B and Katherine A, $304,350.
14719 Windjammer Dr; Ames Hugh Douglas III and Diana to Creegan Kerry P, $317,000.
6945 Windy Creek Tr; Mendoza Raquel to Lopez Contreras Klely Yovira, $275,000.
2312 Wooded Oak Pl; Carter George David Jr to Miller Rebecca Et Als, $716,000.
4515 Woodpecker Rd; Woodpecker Investments Llc to Pierce John G II and Ronda G, $200,000.
HANOVER
7378 Aquarius Loop, Mechanicsville; Adrianne E. Smith to Dylan B. Dehart, $195,000.
11265 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Charlotte Nancy Cook, $417,695.
7005 Bartletts Bluff Road, Mechanicsville; Richard Lewis Locke to Kenneth C. Walker III, $331,000.
18064 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Light Post Homes LLC to Andrea Radford, $269,900.
10003 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; William L. Hudson to Carl S. Weeks, $422,000.
8443 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Donald David Pahl, $458,351.
8217 Calvary Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Kelly A. Helmick to Tyler Worosher, $300,000.
8280 Carneal Lane, Mechanicsville; Norman P. Griffin to James R. Hayes, $229,000.
8090 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Cynthia Ann Shelton, $325,345.
7231 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to William Hudson, $395,341.
9011 Clay Springs Drive, Ashland; 9011 Clay Springs Drive Series to Omar Hossen, $647,000.
10172 Cool Hive Place, Mechanicsville; Owen Land & Development LLC to Pamla P. Dietz, $240,000.
9226 Countryside Court, Mechanicsville; Christopher Johnson to Michael G. Cumming, $259,500.
8313 Creekside Meadow Way, Mechanicsville; Whitney Renee Wilson Clarke to Charles Lynch, $215,000.
8084 Crown Colony Parkway, Mechanicsville; William B. Allen to Brendon Lee Albon, $387,000.
7457 Deborah Drive, Mechanicsville; Donna B. Loving to William D. Walter, $198,000.
6405 Diamond Court, Mechanicsville; David L. Seay Jr. to Jorge Aguilar, $201,000.
10193 Durham's Ferry Place, Mechanicsville; Gregory W. McClure, trustee to Thomas O. Doyle III, $350,000.
7007 Elon Oaks Lane, Mechanicsville; Janet Lou Wilson to Linwood B. Pryor, $300,000.
9197 Fair Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Bobbie Jo Talley to John Brian Schermerhorn, $276,950.
9089 Fenway Drive, Mechanicsville; Benjamin Michael Belote to Stephen Ryan Bowker, $425,200.
10973 Founders Place, Mechanicsville; James C. Williams to Jeanette Lynn Digiovanna, $395,000.
6313 Glebe Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Gary Charles Harper, $569,000.
14224 Green Grove Court, Montpelier; James E. Vick to Shawn L. Traylor, $545,000.
7203 Hartfordshire Way, Mechanicsville; Stephanie Clay to Christopher Brian Elish, $315,000.
8737 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; J. Tyler Walker to Scott Sterrett, $415,000.
9454 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; Suan M. Getter to Rebecca Jane Larson, $405,950.
6808 Lakeway Drive, Mechanicsville; Hunter Homes LLC to Nathan C. Blanton, $290,000.
8134 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Wayne A. Miles Jr. to Eddie Claiborne Longest II, $230,000.
10108 Lindsay Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; James W. Ellis to Benjamin Michael Belote, $580,000.
7479 Meadow Haven Circle, Mechanicsville; Theresa F. Sanders to Roy F. Satterwhite, $335,000.
7461 Mountain Lily Lane, Mechanicsville; Gifty J. Pampuru to Ah Lun, $230,000.
12314 North Oaks Drive, Ashland; Kristopher M. Amaral to Matthew L. Sanders, $379,950.
8678 Oakham Drive, Mechanicsville; Sammie Chen to James G. Goodwillie, $475,000.
11265 Old Scotland Road, Glen Allen; Kevin E. Wright to Deborah L. Bowen, $310,000.
9241 Pamunkey River Farms Drive, Mechanicsville; Bryan K. Warriner to David M. Manoni, $665,000.
7380 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Gregory N. Caple Sr., $236,618.
10280 Perrins Mill Lane, Mechanicsville; James D. Wender to David N. Wampler, $308,000.
6994 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Kratz to Angela L. Shook, $220,000.
14171 Pumpkin Patch Drive, Montpelier; Kevin S. Broyles to Christopher A. Bruch, $455,000.
8264 Redberry Lane, Mechanicsville; Gail M. Tevnan to Ronald Stanley Faw, $210,000.
11008 Richardson Road, Ashland; Sheryl P. Sprouse, trustee to Fox Cross Properties LLC, $325,000.
4372 River Road, Mechanicsville; Virginia Catherine Reed to Daniel D. Klug, $195,000.
9258 Sedgehill Court, Mechanicsville; Joseph C. Gilbert to Cedric G. Jefferson, $335,000.
9509 Simpson Bay Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Philip L. Oppenheim, $401,762.
4279 Spring Run Road, Mechanicsville; John D. Ring III to Jeffrey D. Powers, $300,000.
14503 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Jonathan L. Bonghi to Mark D. Lucas, $365,000.
7147 Stonewall Parkway, Mechanicsville; Kid Care LC to W. Pettus Gilman, $635,000.
8276 Summer Walk Terrace, Mechanicsville; Danny L. Cridlin to Helen Bateman Wintermeyer Creasey, $372,000.
6016 Swans lane, Mechanicsville; Ronald B. David to Charles E. Jenkins, $400,000.
9523 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Taylor E. Goodwillie to Michael R. Strom, $368,000.
10105 Tripps Lane, Mechanicsville; Edward J. Silveira to Michael Andrew Sobba, $699,000.
Unit 2, Building B, Brookshire Park Condominium; Meadowbridge Mini Storage LLC to Premier Investments and Properties LLC, $200,000.
7512 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Nicholas E. Gierer to Evelyn L. Wicks, $227,900.
11410 Watkins Road, Rockville; Sheckel Properties LLC to Frank Davis Evans, $239,000.
15232 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Diane M. Bumpass Conner to Joshua D. Buttner, $265,000.
POWHATAN
0.754 acres; Sowers LLC to J.R. Tucker Enterprises LLC, $496,000.
1,410.2 acres; Earl M. Thompson to Recrevest Founders I LLC, $2,000,000.
13.48 acres; William J. McCarthy III to Meridith L. McCarthy, $189,700.
17.466 acres; Faye B. Benton to Matthew S. Elam, $155,000.
2.059 acres; Jennifer A. Meadows to Ashley N. Hinson, $167,950.
22 acres; George K. Matthews to Jason C. Dingwell, $170,000.
22.32 acres; Andrew W. Jamerson to Derek Rowe, $185,000.
4 acres; Robert T. Garofalo to Robert R. Goodrich, $420,000.
Lot 12, Macon Estates; Dana J. Bendele to Scott T. Rigsby, trustee, $505,000.
Lot 19, Section A, Valley Springs; Wilburn R. Moss to Robert Wixel Barnwell, $380,000.
Lot 21, Section 1 Extension, Founder's Bridge; ME Golf Villas LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC, $170,000.
Lot 24, Section C, Preserve at Huguenot Springs; Powhatan Country Properties LLC to Christopher Construction Inc., $169,000.
GOOCHLAND
2 parcels; Niels O. Hagglund, trustee to Robert A. Bamberger, 1,400,000.
4 acres; Old Dominion Trustees Inc. to Vero Holdings LLC, 268,888.
72.53 acres; Betsy Watson Young to Russell Scott Tyler, 508,000.
Lot 1, Section 2, Dover Branch; Dover Branch LLC to Royal Dominion Homes Inc., 157,500.
Lot 29, Section 4, Estates at Royal Virginia; Ryan M. Greczek to Jeffrey W. Jarrells, 425,000.
Lot 4, Section 1, Shelton Ridge; Janet L. Honeycutt to Christopher Shumaker, 330,000.
Lot 54, Section 2, Mill Forest II; Surety Trustees LLC to US Bank, 430,000.
Lot 6, Creekmore Place; Creekmore Place LLC to Legault Homes LLC, 285,000.
Lot E, Section 2, Hadensville Estates; James A. Jones IV to Jesse W. Stewart, 262,000.
Lots 5, 12 and 14, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to W.V. McClure Inc., 405,000.
DINWIDDIE
112.085 acres; ARCP ID Petersburg VA LLC to ILPT Properties LLC, 68,100,000.
1,848.75 acres; TIAA Timberlands I LLC to Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, $4,957,537.
2 acres; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to Wells Fargo Bank , $155,200.
3 acres; Randi Hogan to Kyle Eugene Crume, $260,000.
6.38 acres; Donald Eugene Wright to Gerard F. Celia, $270,000.
7.629 acres; Lynn M. Rannels to Ronald A. Tincher, $204,000.
87.232 acres; Ford Properties LLC to Joshua E. Amos, $319,000.
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
4 Brandywine Court; Lesly B. Duff to Sdhari A. King, $150,000.
118 Deerwood Drive; Walter A. Lawson Jr. to Matthew S. Rasnick, $219,950.
116 Hampton Drive; Thomas P. Bowman to Mark J. Palmer, $187,906.
269 Kennon Point Drive; Ellen M. Weber to Dennis P. Booth, $250,000.
400 Norwood Ave.; Jonathan L. Richardson to William R. Cowden, $232,500.
111 Verbox Ave.; Gerry K. Lanier to Robert L. Hierholzer, $179,000.
923 Yorkshire Road; Michael L. Wells to Robert Edwin Gray, $168,000.
HOPEWELL
Lot 12R, Block 5, West City Point; Nathan C. Grubb to M.G. Morris Properties LLC, $200,000.
Lots 1-2, Block 19, West City Point; Donald W. Willhide to Cleophus Young, $150,000.
Parcel 7, Block A, Section 1, Crossings North; Meyer Metz Restaurants LLC to Century Enterprise LLC, $1,450,000.
NEW KENT
4968 College Green Lane, Providence Forge; Thomas C. Boschert to William Robert Jordan, $418,000.
9150 Deer Trace Lane, New Kent; Bernard E. Oliver to Glenn C. Young, $520,000.
5899 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Sue Tibbs to Matthew C. Deskins, $230,000.
2731 Kimball Lane, Quinton; Owen S. Bowring III to Reece B. Hunsucker III, $275,000.
6876 Oakfork Court, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Jason S. Dixon, $264,880.
2790 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; Gary R. Lewis Jr. to Christine S. Lawton, $349,950.
2397 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Les C. Harcum, trustee to John Michael Jones, $207,650.
6787 Sassafras Drive, Quinton; Paul F. Woods to Rachel M. Kamal, $287,500.
8840 Tunstaqll Road, New Kent; Reuben Marcos Golderos Jr. to Trevor M. Durbin, $249,000.
7490 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Alan C. Smith, $368,000.
PRINCE GEORGE
5605 Allin Road, Prince George; Donald R. Lynn to Timothy Daniel Hood, $274,500.
4493 Cypress Creek Drive, Prince George; George T. Duefrene to Christina Marie Suarez, $342,500.
3754 Elk Court, Prince George; Craftech Homes LLC to Tomas Q. Manila, $359,900.
19001 Indian Road, Petersburg; Gregory A. Devers to Karen Sheffey, $220,000.
5700 Jonzac Drive, Disputanta; Jared Mikell to Donald R. Lynn, $339,000.
21700 Oak Hill Court, Carson; Donald R. Cornett to Kelly Vaughn, $360,000.
8500 Old Town Road, Disputanta; Jason R. Dancy to Joe B. Tate III, $282,000.
3800 Woodcroft Drive, Disputanta; Susan Solce, executor to Charles R. Myers III, $200,000.
AMELIA
0.999 acres; Saddlecreek Properties Ltd. to Jason L. Farnham, $150,000.
4.875 acres; R & J Investment LC to Waste Management of Virginia Inc., $160,000.
57.2 acres; Amelia Acres LLC to Pembelton Investments LC, $150,000.
2 parcels; Mendy D. Owen to R & J Investment LC, $159,000.
5 parcels; Redfield Inc. to Redfield LLC, $970,674.
CAROLINE
16650 Braswell St., Bowling Green; Progressive Communities Virginia LLC to Danielle Marie Smitham, $159,900.
18026 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen; Spear Builders of Virginia Inc. to Jesse W. Clark, $271,870.
261 Devon Drive, Ruther Glen; Timothy Nacey to Brenden Villareal, $240,000.
30019 Goose Point Court, Port Royal; US Bank to Marilyn V. Fleming, $415,000.
253 Hampshire Drive, Ruther Glen; Thomas E. McCarthy to Maxwell William King, $162,500.
17485 Jackson Drive, Bowling Green; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Shawn Antonio Day, $320,000.
354 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Roy D. Beveridge to Kenneth R. Simkins Jr., $370,000.
12179 Longleaf Road, Ruther Glen; Cynthia Marie Agee to Keshia Lynette Cropp, $163,000.
609 Patsy Lane, Ruther Glen; James J. Wynne to Andria Kathryn Thompson, $205,000.
29467 Richmond Turnpike, Ruther Glen; Daniel L. McBee to Timothy S. Crawley Jr., $212,000.
31 Sheffield Cove, Ruther Glen; Torey Group Inc. to Richard Ryan White, $229,900.
8250 Stonewall Lane, Woodford; Timothy K. Beverly to Steele Myers, $220,000.
18137 Vip Jon Road, Ruther Glen; Derrick S. Simms to Amanda L. Lamprinakos, $164,900.
646 Wright Drive, Ruther Glen; Jeffrey J. Sotzing to Christopher L. Piazza, $263,000.
KING WILLIAM
25 acres; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Andrew J. Thornton, $225,000.
6.44 acres; Kenwood Builders Inc. to Matthew Paul Boyle, $280,000.
Lot 1, Willis Estates, 2.68 acres; Eunice Peatross to Lucas Killmeier, $197,000.
Lot 39, Section 3, McCauley Park; McCauley Park LLC to Liberty Homes Virginia Incl, $220,000.
Lot 6, Block B, Manquin Farms; Ken Lyons to Linda L. Hoffman, $229,500.
Lot 929, Corner of 12th and C Streets; J. Kempton Shields II, trustee to Jay M. Forman, $386,000.
Parcel; Roberta C. Hardyman to JFS Holdings LLC, $260,000.
Parcel; Christopher R. Spates to Sara Raine Harper, $180,000.
WILLIAMSBURG
Lot 69, Village at Quarterpath; Suzanne B. Harro to Gregory M. Garrett Sr, trustee, $194,000.
Lots 108-110 and 124-127, Village Green North Townhomes; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $564,625.
Lots 17 and 18, West Williamsburg; Anna Katherine Horne Thompson to Lafayette LLC, $250,000.
JAMES CITY
19 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Martha Victoria Taylor to Daniel Bunaugh, $184,000.
5583 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Robert E. Williams to John A. Mayhut, $315,000.
3817 Cluster Way, Williamsburg; Michael W. Streckert to Christopher O. Mangrum, $324,900.
3900 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Carmen Saavedra to Donnie F. Morrow, $230,000.
3852 Fox Run, Williamsburg; William E. Hosinger to Abel Colocho Garcia, $252,500.
3008 Hearthstone Road, Williamsburg; Nadeen Dudley Lime, trustee to LJHB USA Inc., $1,850,000.
3894 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Todd J. Wagner to Arthur F. Wolfson, $385,000.
4459 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Sheryl S. Grosso to Katherine M. Payson, $240,500.
6253 N Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Eric T. Faber to James Williams Webster II, $365,000.
702 Mosby Drive, Williamsburg; Lauren A. Wilhelm Bonine to Jay Moulton, $219,000.
5515 Pennington Place, Williamsburg; David M. Jones to David N. Anderson, $375,000.
505 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Walter R. Summerfield, $229,695.
6000 Richpress Drive, Williamsburg; Michael Gahan to Keith T. Pinnix, $515,000.
223 Robertson St., Williamsburg; Millard T. Nimmo to Sean M. Smith, $265,000.
4315 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Angie M. Gamble, $189,140.
2908 Snuggles Court, Toano; James C. Matthews to Danielle M. Rosso, $225,000.
4043 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Carl D. Pautlitz to Todd A. Slaughter, $390,000.
Unit 243, Padgett's Ordinary Condominium; Brian F.X. Murphy to Kai Auyang, $170,000.
136 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Todd James Horne to Keith A. Kramer, $466,000.
4735 Winterberry Court, Williamsburg; Raul F. Barbara Jr., executor to Benda L. Abbott, $325,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.