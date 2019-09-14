The following is a list of more real estate parcels valued at $150,000 or more that have been transferred in the past few months in Richmond and surrounding areas. Building permits are listed online Monday under Metro Business.

To our readers: The property transfer listings for Charles City, Cumberland, King & Queen, Petersburg and Sussex will be in future editions.

Louisa County listings will not be included until further notice.

RICHMOND

3112 1st Ave; Motta Thiago to Valenski Andrew Thomas, $250,093.

905 N 24th St; Master Improvements Inc to Goldner Stephanie Grace E, $340,000.

516 N 28th St; Kochel Joshua A to Pondugula Srinivasa Rao, $295,500.

3322 2nd Ave; 3322 2nd Avenue Series Of The to Pleasant Rachelle G, $195,900.

425 N 33rd St; Dixon Tess Marie to Forbes Graham and Jillian, $407,000.

711 W 33rd St; Stone Geoffrey R to Warters Sylvester Thatcher, $317,000.33

819 W 47th St; Hicks Helen M to Jones Tyler N and Desiree M, $247,500.

505 W 7th St; Trailhead Development Llc to Vest Dudley Cabell, $749,000.

6 N Arthur Ashe Blvd; Valentino Jason D to Coury Joseph J II, $850,000.

1501 Avondale Ave; Northup Adam L to Daroy Daniel, $336,000.

5501 Bondsor Lane; Mullins Alison L to Mathis Peter Judson, $207,500.

7502 Broach Dr; Bond Michael L and Betty C to Maffei Robert J III, $206,000.

2006 Brook Road; Menacker Marjorie S to Voronna Diana E, $223,000.

3114 Bute Lane; Lamountain Dennis M to Daniel John W and Virginia P, $490,000.

1913 Carter St; Patterson Jennifer Renee to Anderson Scott L, $377,500.

3733 Chellowe Road; Hill Harold C Jr to Steadman Robert G and Nora H, $375,000.

4109 Corbin St; Waybright Real Estate to Pijanowski Mark, $190,000.

417 S Davis Ave; Johnston Kyle H and Habig Meghan to Brooker Matthew S, $547,000.

1305 Dubois Ave; Carter Julius R and Hattie S to The Tyrrell Group Llc, $195,000.

2916 Ellwood Ave; Jennings Margaret A to Ellwood Richmond Va Land Trust, $220,000.

3014 Fendall Ave; Grimes Jeffrey M to Giambra Nicholas A, $282,000.

3116 Fendall Ave; McKinney Arlandors Jr to Enright Mary Louise, $330,000.

2522 Floyd Ave; Miller John E III to Evans James E, $370,000.

4305 W Franklin St; Johnston Monica Joan to Alger Abigail, $500,000.

1090 German School Road; Harper Holdings Llc to Alexander At 1090 Apartments Lp, $800,000.

2815 E Grace St; 2815 E Grace Street Llc to Peake Lilian R, $875,000.

422 Granite Ave; Quinby Llc to Rawlings Charles E and Mollie F, $350,000.

3211 Grant St; Tdz Properties Llc to Williams Kristin J, $303,000.

2100 Halifax Ave; Halifax Avenue Trust Trs to Gooch Whitney, $194,000.

25 Hampton Commons Ter; Lewis Garlin W to Clifford Patricia A, $425,000.

4408 Hanover Ave; Horschel William E to Savage Richard E, $540,000.

1101 Haxall Pt, U506; Reyes Joe P and Christy B to Drewel Thomas and Laura, $204,000.

608 Jasper Ave; A Solodar Properties to Glasper Davis Mary E, $180,000.

5020 King William Road; Baker Edward P to Pastore Gus Michael III, $355,000.

2000 Lamb Ave; Dougmawi Llc to Lamb and Poe Llc, $445,000.

1226 W Leigh St; Evena Maria D to Williamson James Michael, $150,000.

2611 W Main St; Haney Matt K to Burns Gregory J and Angela C, $485,000.

2116 Maplewood Ave; Conner Carole C to Nagle Andrew, $375,000.

1628 Matthews St; Moody Milton M to West Meaghan, $230,000.

3036 Montrose Ave; Hhgrubb Llc to Campbell David M, $362,000.

2320 Monument Ave; Beazley Wyatt S III to Phelan Michael G and Laura F, $1,550,000.

3417 Monument Ave; McKenna Theresa L to Wynne Catherine and Eileen M, $585,000.

2200 Northumberland Ave; Weinstein Alex to Hanks Jordan and Megan C, $180,000.

1204 Oakwood Ave; Church Hill Rva Oakwood 321 to Sharikas Kiryako Sami, $265,000.

6114 Patterson Ave; Rawles Elizabeth D to Golden Jerome A, $322,000.

728 S Pine St; Kupresak Leonard to Bukovsky David, $355,000.

4702 Riverside Dr; Esway Jan Eric to Suntrust Bank, $701,250.

200 Robinson Square Al; Riehle Gregory to Rosenhammer Thomas F, $439,000.

5013 E Seminary Ave; Delk Dawson R and Lydia E to Granozio Amanda Lauren, $320,000.

522 S Sheppard St; Miller Craig S to Warren Tracy A, $405,000.

6913 Stratford Townes Way; Gilliam Jamel and Charlene to Alramadhani Yasmeen, $253,000.

2320 Stuart Ave; Peterson James C to Clyde Barry W and Shannon B, $610,000.

1701 Summit Ave, U2; Mack Douglas G to Basnight Jay, $275,000.

1701 Summit Ave, U5; Haddock Graham and Edmonds Debra to Thomas Brian L, $275,000.

3700 Wakefield Road; Rollins Patricia R to Taliaferro Linda W, $415,000.

1235 Warren Ave; Solodar Properties Llc to Woodward James F Jr, $319,900.

8321 W Weyburn Road; Keogh Christine D to Draudt Kevin R, $299,000.

1513 Whitlone Dr; Stonewall Property and Develoment to McClain Karen H, $210,000.

5907 York Road; Geissbuehler Katharina V to Mancini Paul Johnson, $670,000.

HENRICO

11816 Amberwood Ln, Glen Allen; Stojadinovic Alexander and Tanja to Joseph Tobin, $503,000.

12200 Ascot Glen Ct, Glen Allen; Whitt David O and Hiliary F to Preston David A and Margaret M, $649,500.

4104 Autumn Glen Ct, Henrico; Us Bank National Association Trustee to Goode Steve and Marcia Harris, $189,850.

305 Becklow Ave, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Marshall John and Sandra M, $570,000.

10628 Benmable Dr, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Chan Victor Wilson, $408,835.

8504 Bentridge Ln, Henrico; Corswandt John M E and Caroline G to Shiflett Andrew Phillip and Fonda L, $299,000.

6436 Blossom View Ln, Henrico; White Tiffany M to Pleasant Jerry L Jr and Charnessa K, $200,000.

11608 Bosworth Dr, Glen Allen; Currie Brian J and Jeffrey N Doucette to Foss Daniel R and Brandy M, $597,000.

11905 Brandyview Ln, Henrico; Ababekri Abdullin and Tursun Rozieva to Shaik Mahbub Subhani and Sameena, $367,000.

2404 Bridgehaven Ter, Henrico; Pecket Dean S and Remmie Lee Dominguez to Nesbitt William A and Nicole Shibley, $285,000.

2215 Brightmoor Ct, Henrico; Lannon Edward R Jr and Thomas W and B L F to Ferguson Jean C and Kelly A, $164,950.

4602 Broad Hill Dr, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Kahn Mubashir A, $519,679.

417 Broad Hill Trl, Henrico; Saunders Station Townes Llc to Sheth Milind, $394,700.

3403 Bryson Dr, Henrico; Thomas Presley A to Habib Mina A Sr, $240,000.

1815 Cambridge Ct, Henrico; Jones Diane R to Newton Hunter Leigh, $175,000.

4611 Candlelight Ct, Glen Allen; Jolliffe Fred D and Maxine K to Gao Weixing and Fei and Honglin Wang, $256,200.

3301 Cartwright Ct, Henrico; Click John H Jr and Amy M to Bergman Carl J C and Rebecca E C, $535,000.

4801 Cedar Park Rd, Henrico; Stouffer Emily E and Martha J and Charles E to McCauley Harvey L, $230,000.

Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico; Robins Julia F Estate Et Al to Azalea 18 Llc, $1,025,000.

3510 Chillingham Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Jordan Sean Thomas and Sandra Estevez, $329,990.

2105 Clarke St, Henrico; Weiss Peter and Christian to Weiss David Emmery, $190,000.

103 N Confederate Ave, Sandston; Caylor Caroline to Prada Santiago and Samantha Nicole, $210,000.

5302 Coopers Walk Ln, Henrico; Lm Townhomes 1 Llc to Wengert Jeffrey S and Dena M and Jeffrey B, $312,275.

1606 Cranbury Dr, Henrico; Ragusa Michael F Sr to Betancourt Alexander S and Andrea, $287,250.

7704 Dartmoor Rd, Henrico; Guthrie Charles Foster and Nancy G Summers to Cunningham Adam Charles and Bridget Crafts, $400,000.

1703 Devers Rd, Henrico; Prokopis Jay B to Ridge Point Holdings Llc Trustee, $160,000.

1205 Dinwiddie Ave, Henrico; Ash Kaye Maness Trustee to M and M Capitol Investment Corp, $230,000.

2836 Dumbarton Rd, Henrico; Ingalls Howard K Jr and Veronica to Light Matthew and Karen R, $394,000.

5100 Eddings Ct, Glen Allen; Bunn Wendell Smith to Durrett Courtney A and Gregory J Doerr, $273,800.

11032 Ellis Meadows Ln, Glen Allen; Shady Grove Hills Partners Llc to Bradford Homes Inc, $195,000.

2403 Elmington Dr, Henrico; Garris Margaret V Estate to Ferrell John and Susan G, $267,000.

5213 Fairlake Ln, Glen Allen; Christensen Maureen B to Younger Philip A, $325,000.

4930 Farrell Ct, Henrico; Reinholtz James Michael to Thomas Christina M, $159,000.

1632 Forest Glen Rd, Henrico; Balderson Lesley to Lazarte Fredy, $250,000.

3109 Four Mile Run Dr, Henrico; Thomas Shona R to O'Bryant Matthew S, $224,900.

8321 Fulham Dr, Henrico; Callaway Richard and Nancy to Weber William Frances and Tammie Renee, $330,000.

10418 Gibsons Landing Dr, Henrico; Karren Matthew S and Jennifer L Cerasoli to Quinto Gabriel B and Marilou M, $272,000.

2405 Gold Leaf Cir, Henrico; Me Jrs Llc to Eagle Construction Of Va Llc, $160,000.

2628 Grand Glen Rd, Henrico; Mask Jerry Jr and Melissa to Ekam Kaur Llc, $157,700.

10583 Greenwood Rd, Glen Allen; Liberty Homes Inc to Lewis Tenesha Jona and Robert Austin, $292,650.

8143 Greystone East Cir, Henrico; Center William H and Sandra to Gross Catherine A and Richard Ray Strayer, $259,950.

2800 Hampton Woods Dr, Henrico; Mbr Business Trust to North Holding Llc, $345,600.

1380 Harmony Ave, Henrico; Shurm Construction Inc to Walker Melanie J, $214,950.

2278 High Bush Cir, Glen Allen; Friend Andrew R and Joy D to Cullen Hitomi, $169,000.

1204 Hollins Rd, Henrico; Rmt Investments Llc to Howard Christopher and Catherine McCormick, $410,000.

10908 Holman Ridge Rd, Glen Allen; Hhhunt Holloway Llc to Isaac Sherin and Saji Thekkadathu Iype, $572,000.

9301 Hungary Oak Dr, Henrico; NVR Inc to Callahan Timothy and Tina Turner, $360,182.

3712 Huntmaster Ct, Henrico; Martin Willliam R and Kathleen M to Tognarelli David J and Courtney C, $500,000.

5802 Indigo Rd, Henrico; Milton Robert L and Valerie to Dbh17 Llc, $156,000.

206 Jackson Ave, Sandston; Bourne Sarah L Et Al to Lillyman Gregory D and Patricia B Saroch, $239,950.

11605 Kenilworth Pl, Glen Allen; Kahn Kenneth B and Mary K to Adkins Demario and Chantel Serry, $546,450.

10416 King's Grant Dr, Henrico; Hoffman Stephen H and Jade A Marsh to Trull Robert and Diana Welles, $362,000.

1301 N Laburnum Ave, Henrico; Laburnum Property Llc to 38341 Richmond Va Llc, $1,500,000.

4205 Lanver Ln, Henrico; Deleon Nino Carlo to Doss Madison, $263,000.

9300 Ledbury Rd, Henrico; Alligood Suzanne and Matthew J and Vickie E to Garten Ryan Samuel and Rebecca Marie, $275,000.

12323 Liesfeld Farm Dr, Glen Allen; Boone Homes Inc to Yitayem Miheret and Fisseha Bayou, $759,000.

1719 Logwood Cir, Henrico; Caratelli Kenneth R and Marsha L to Webb Cynthia S, $285,000.

1320 Magnolia Pointe Blvd, Glen Allen; Nguyen Tuan to Parchuk Steven, $199,950.

9377 Man-O-War Ct, U0905, Glen Allen; Mixson Jennifer to Yang Shengji, $237,000.

2310 Maplewood Rd, Henrico; Fontaine Emily D and Matthew S Terry to Johnson Dwight E, $192,500.

2436 Marions Ln, Glen Allen; Campbell Robert C and Heidi to Rabadan Maria N Ramirez, $294,000.

2217 McCabe's Grant Ct, Henrico; Magrill Evan M and Kimberlee N to Schmitt Daniel and Cynthia Walls, $745,000.

9209 Meltonberry Ct, Glen Allen; Adkins Britt D and Leslie F to Nguyen Tri M and Loan B, $331,000.

8115 Michael Rd, Henrico; Britton Carlyle P Jr and Doris F to Schutt Jennifer, $249,000.

2000 Milbank Rd, Henrico; Hess Anemarie L Estate to Rw Realty and Renovations Llc, $170,100.

6917 Monument Ave, Henrico; Martin Cameron and Laura to Scholder Gerald M and Elizabeth R, $346,900.

12304 Morning Creek Rd, Glen Allen; Harbert Paul E and Jo Ellen Trustees to Ford Christopher M and Anna O, $525,000.

2816 Murano Way, Glen Allen; Adams Jacob D to Cook Matthew Ryan, $355,000.

2119 New Berne Rd, Henrico; Thornton Jack E III to Pulizzi James and Susan E, $295,000.

5627 Noble Ave, Henrico; NVR Inc to Baral Bipashwi, $264,065.

6404 Oakland Chase Pl, Henrico; Cousins Joseph Jr and Debbie to Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb, $290,000.

5309 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Herndon Claude David Anthony, $440,134.

5313 Old Main St, Henrico; Sm Riverwalk Llc to Rahmes Paige E, $434,238.

2001 Old Prescott Ct, Henrico; Cowley Jeffrey F and Jennifer R to Quimby Christopher and Evan, $565,000.

7700 Oster Dr, Henrico; Rivers Charles to Bank Of New York Mellon Trust Company, $163,734.

5028 Park Commons Loop, Glen Allen; Hedquist Beth E to Shectman Francine S and Jayne F Lanigan, $450,000.

4527 Paxton Glen Ct, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Vu Thu Huong Thi, $547,510.

1701 Pine Cliff Ter, Henrico; Marshall Christopher M and Abigail F to Ajibola Olaleye O and Shermaine Jones, $320,000.

921 Pleasant St, Henrico; Mng Holdings Llc to Berry Adam J, $179,950.

12335 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Shoemaker Tracey L, $657,422.

12347 Purbrook Walk, Henrico; Eagle Construction Of Va Properties Llc to Bouhajja Mourad B C and Nancy L A, $624,400.

1525 Rapunzel Way, Henrico; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Virginia to Nayak Dinesh and Sujani D, $200,990.

1904 Reagan Rd, Henrico; Seymore Lewis William and Christine to Johnson Melvin D Jr, $220,000.

3813 Rising Mt Zion Rd, Sandston; Green Wesley to Derricott Latoya M and Douglas A Ross Jr, $249,900.

10109 Robin Lee Ln, Glen Allen; Betancourt Alexander S and Andrea M to Maraffi Corey Joseph, $171,000.

8524 Rolando Dr, Henrico; Wingfield Edward C III and Kirsty R to Worley Steven, $248,500.

2815 Rudwick Rd, Glen Allen; Majkovic Adis to Oulton Jamie Ann, $224,500.

11321 Sadler Walk Ln, Glen Allen; Kapur Vinesh and Shweta Asthana to Molala Anirudh and Sneha Dayal Gopaldas, $304,000.

4345 Saunders Station Loop, Henrico; Sm Saunders Station Llc to Angel Sean Michael and Robert, $298,561.

2912 Seven Kings Ct, Henrico; Eastwood Homes Of Richmond Llc to Davis Marvin G Jr and Estana, $359,010.

5001 Shimmering Pl, Glen Allen; NVR Inc to Hughes Paul J and Loreen S, $570,987.

9010 Silverbush Dr, Henrico; Adawadkar Satish and Swati Sanghani to Faust John L and Leandra D, $195,000.

1779 South Dover Pointe Rd, Henrico; Clarke Jeremy to Raj Prathibha and Alexander Georgis, $352,700.

2723 Spinnaker Ct, Henrico; Miller Leigh Anne to Clark Charles D and Kelly L Grant, $192,500.

1213 Starling Dr, Henrico; Troutt Karen J to Garcia Antonio G Y and Angela R Tavarez, $215,000.

9300 Stone Meadow Dr, Henrico; Housing and Urban Development to Yancey Charles A and Moriah R, $170,000.

10208 Stonemill Rd, Henrico; Yang Kuo Yu and Lie Wen to Spencer Benjamin D and Adrienne, $265,000.

5428 Sunset Oak Way, Henrico; W V McClure Inc to Miller Reginald T and Rhonda L, $396,257.

9711 Telegraph Rd, Glen Allen; Beasley Jonathan and Crystal and M L Holter to Ford James Lohmann Oak and Rachel Suzanne, $217,000.

9107 Three Chopt Rd, Henrico; Patterson Shawn W and Amanda to Tlusty Susan M, $426,900.

10420 Toston Ln, Glen Allen; Messink Michael E Jr and Kaitlynn M Willen to Klein Winston C and Hazel B, $390,000.

315 Treva Rd, Sandston; Carpenter Cheryl Seay to Flannagan Charlotte A Y, $228,000.

7217 Turner Rd, Henrico; Duncan Claude K Sr to Weaver David A, $289,000.

9015 Tweed Rd, Henrico; Miles Keith and Dawn Cherry to Us Bank Trust Na, $441,014.

4624 Vanner Ln, Glen Allen; Wang Qiang and Xiaoyu Hu to Patel Tapan R and Devyaniben T, $458,000.

2543 Wanstead Ct, Henrico; Panigutti Lorenzo to Woodring Steve A and Cathy W, $270,000.

2811 Waterford Way East, Henrico; Tognarelli David J and C L Connors to Sageser Andrew L and Kristen M, $337,000.

3804 Wellesley Terrace Cir, Henrico; Foster Natalie and Christopher M Reilly to Jubis Stanley J III and Jennifer M, $382,000.

10809 Westek Dr, Henrico; Keller Robert G and Kathryn S to Warren David S and Angel E, $407,500.

5302 Windingbrook Rd, Henrico; Lofton Karey to Calhoun Karena Hadden and Leroy E Jr Et Al, $220,000.

7905 Wistar Woods Ct, Henrico; NVR Inc to Patel Chipsy and Jigar, $294,990.

2226 Woodcut Pl, Henrico; Herring Patricia Ann to Longest Daniel C, $211,500.

943 Wynfield Ter, Henrico; Yawn Patricia H and Angela H Powell to Bell Courtney M and Corey Alka Alexander, $226,000.

Chesterfield

16418 Aklers Ct; Lifestyle Home Builders to Creger Derek M and Sara M, $460,000.

9324 Amberleigh Cr; Woodfin David M to McDonald Margery, $350,000.

1713 Anchor Landing Dr; Butcher William C and Sandra B to Emery Donald J and Alexandria W, $445,000.

3413 Argent Ln; NVR Inc to Latimer Arica Marzina, $220,185.

14312 Ashdale Wy; Christiana Trust Trustee to Fowler Kahlila, $260,000.

14018 Ashmill Dr; Main Street Homes to Hicks Daniel J and Debra J, $386,816.

11309 Avening Pt; Finer Homes Inc to Bierowski Jonathan P and Alison, $440,100.

3610 Avocado Dr; Shahan Larry V and Lenora J to Carter Rhea G and Fraser Ross H, $245,000.

11413 Bailey Woods Dr; Corr Margaret D to Kelly Johnathan, $190,000.

5573 Bankstown Ln; NVR Inc to Ramsey Quiarnte Et Als, $297,810.

4706 Banton St; Cousins Rufina M and Irvin L to Balcarcel-Jacinto C Et Al, $170,000.

13916 Barnes Spring Rd; Wilson James A and Jennifer R to Palaszewski Joseph C and Kelli J, $287,500.

12012 Baymill Ct; American Int't Relo Solutions to Rapp Richard and Allison M, $330,000.

13525 Beachcrest Tr; 2 Gen Holdings Llc to Khamsivone Jeff and Shimoi Riho, $430,000.

5105 Berkley Mill Dr; NVR Inc to Vanburen Yolonda, $250,610.

14100 Bermuda Point Ct; Riddle Rick O and Linda A to Moody Sarahann M, $155,000.

4025 Birdbrook Dr; Gilchrist Traci Deneen to Federal National Mtg Assoc, $195,228.

16042 Blooming Rd; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Sims Grace G, $337,001.

10620 Braden Parke Dr; NVR Inc to Lanzafama Joseph and Randi, $295,255.

1436 Braisden Rd; D R Horton Inc to Park Tae E and Keum J, $400,120.

1001 Briars Ct; Shaw Kathleen to Robin Lisa, $245,000.

2729 W Brigstock Rd; Taylor Christina C S Et Al to Harn Brett E and Nanette R, $561,000.

6725 Brookshire Dr; Gorrell David J to Olsen Jamie T, $234,000.

10472 Brynmore Dr; Marchio Ryan J and Schoni M to Martinez Cruz Erla D, $270,000.

7224 Buggy Pl; Wilson Mattie Lee to Mieses Joel and Dinelle, $222,000.

5430 Cabretta Dr; Main Street Homes to Pearce Steven Gavin and Tara H, $541,804.

8107 Canberra Dr; Finer Homes Inc to Williams Alexaundra N F and J L, $358,756.

1207 Cedar Crossing Tr; Pocock Herman D III and Denise C to Rakes Eric J and Kena B, $368,000.

15530 Centerline Ct; NVR Inc to Lauretano Daniel A Sr and Luz M, $349,105.

11819 Carters Valley Pl; Houchins Christopher M and Mendi to Jones A D and Schoenfelder K M, $325,000.

15743 Chantry Dr; Cardan Construction Inc to Mitchell Adam L and Jena L, $267,000.

1623 Chatsworth Av; Assurance Properties Llc Tr to Hoskins Tammy F, $199,900.

15531 Chesdin Landing Ct; Moten Gary W and Shirlene T to Pope Marcus W and Brandi N, $625,000.

13016 Chipstead Rd; Lamb George W Sr and Brenda L to Ford Leon A and Cales Paula N, $335,000.

1505 Clear Springs Ln; Ridout Betty J to Cruz Andres A, $205,000.

14409 Clipper Cove Ct; Hendrix Robert B and Whitney S to Sheppard Graham N and Korinna H, $650,000.

14815 Colony Forest Ct; Marchant James Q Jr and Frances to Stewart Christopher W and K S, $495,000.

2010 Corner Rock Rd; Bortell B F Et Al Trustees to Gibson William R and Betsy Nash, $460,000.

12719 Crathes Ln; Bierowski Jonathan and Alison to Shaw David Brandon and Amanda E, $465,000.

4901 Crispin Ct; Newcomb Connie J to Friend Virginia J, $279,950.

11551 Danforth Rd; Edwards Auriel J to Flick Michael H and Caren Y, $250,000.

11500 Deep Hollow Ct; Iacometta Joseph and Christine to Best Barry Olin, $200,000.

7100 Deer Thicket Dr; Thurlow Ronald E Jr to Aston Dustin B, $222,500.

15007 Dogwood Villas Pl; Eagle Construction Of Va Llc to Bottoms Joseph W Jr and Donna A, $300,920.

7712 Drexelbrook Rd; Capel Richard C to Hernandez Anthony G and Oliva V, $185,000.

3207 Ellenbrook Dr; Passmore Corinthians A and L D to Phillips Daniel R and Jacqueline, $232,000.

4307 Elmstone Rd; Pompey La'mont W to Cva Homes Llc, $451,000.

3802 Evershot Ct; Murphy Gregory M and Amylea K to Roberts Richard, $465,000.

1106 Fairbank Ln; McCracken Darlene R to Herrera Maradiaga M P Et Al, $175,500.

15112 Featherchase Dr; Crostic Justin and Marin Maria to Chhoa Mark and Lu An-An, $242,000.

5501 Fiddlers Ridge Ct; Simmons Gary L and Jamie E to Chanter Dean, $293,000.

8630 Finstown Ln; Devries Folgert J to Conley William C and Eileen M, $400,000.

7509 Flag Tail Dr; Skretvedt Kelly A to Carlson Lionel V and Channa L M, $230,000.

708 Forkland Dr; Berry Cecil W Jr and Jacquilyn A to Wells Michael A and Erica F, $284,599.

15418 Fox Gate Pl; Stone Brenda S to Newton Jacob Lemar and Kayla Ann, $310,000.

300 Gainsborough Ct; Waggoner Reginald D Estate to Rademaker William J and Analie J, $255,000.

8205 Gates Bluff Pl; Wallace Jeffery S and Karen to Baylor George F III and Nancy J, $395,000.

16925 Glensford Dr; Harrison Matthew C and Lauren H to Karadzic Anel and Kamic Ines, $400,000.

17519 Graffis Tr; Pons Julio and Gerlly to Davies Jonathan R and Alicia A, $352,900.

7509 Hadley Ln; Wertz Matthew A and Kelsey A to Chapman Zane A and Katherine, $222,000.

20936 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Kirkendoll James L and Esther C, $250,255.

20948 Hampton Av; NVR Inc to Chandler Leo R, $215,000.

12233 Hampton Valley Tr; Snider Stephen D and Angood R L to Bach James C and Margo C, $393,000.

13700 Harbour Bluff Ct; Radford Michael W and Judy T to Alley Jermaine O and Anderson C, $349,000.

14402 Heather Stone Dr; Palma Jose E Gaitan to Luna Maria Ricarda, $175,000.

4334 Heron Pointe Tr; Merucci Louis G and Lynn C to Hayes John V and Vicki L, $500,000.

8473 Highmarker Ct; Randolph Mitchell J and Janine W to Long Hilary D, $486,000.

11609 Hillside Rd; Taylor Virginia E to Hershey James D and Floyd G M, $275,000.

9651 Hopkins Rd; Root Jean L Trustee to Flores Mario P, $195,000.

9903 Husting Tr; Lojek J M and Lojek V B Trustees to Henderson Rose C, $200,000.

10317 Jason Rd; Nicholas P H and Nicholas L B Tr to Reliable Pros Llc, $215,000.

412 Keithwood Ct; Cascante Francisco and Ana to Estrada O M and Flores-Ramirez T, $210,000.

8102 Kempwood Dr; Kemp Dexter R Jr and Janice K to Anderson Addriane L, $170,000.

3118 Kim Dr; Roane Nikki G to Jackson Tracy L, $155,000.

2700 Kingsdale Rd; Gravitte Richard E to Tyler Otis Thomas Jr, $234,900.

700 Krim Point Lp; Farr Claudia T Trustee to Ames Hugh D and Diana L, $310,000.

10911 Lansdowne Tr; Adams James W III and Elizabeth to Smith Deirdre J and Porter S L, $533,000.

8756 Laumic Dr; Ahmed Gul and Mir Jvaeria I to Ahmed Gul and Mir Javeria J, $294,000.

4624 Laurel Spring Ct; Slifer Gordon D and Marilyn K to Anyaibe McNuel C, $236,000.

8930 Lavenham Lp; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Sylejmani Bekim and Eldina, $470,000.

4200 Litchfield Dr; Drewes James F and Kathryn C to Hart Peter G and Megan G, $226,000.

3708 Litton Pl; Craftmaster Homes Inc to Potter Joshua W and Rosalie C, $475,520.

3136 Loganwood Dr; Curry Robert T Estate to Scott Dustin, $190,000.

12606 Long Branch Ct; Gunter Michael T and Jessica A to Jones Benjamin A and Carrie V, $269,950.

15930 Longlands Rd; Hinson Matthew B and Jennifer D to Williams Adam M and Brittany N, $419,000.

8224 MacAndrew Pl; Waldron Homes Llc to Harty William III, $310,000.

12101 Manders Knoll Tr; Carr Brian S and Julie A to Edwards James, $209,000.

5555 Marsh Light Ln; Zambrana Carlos A to Graim Ehrin S, $449,999.

13907 McTyres Cove Ln; Van Cleve Laurie Anne Et Al to Boggs Logan and Whitney McCall, $263,000.

3807 Mill Manor Dr; Anderson E Eugene and Anderson C to Kelly Megan S, $289,900.

2244 Millcrest Tr; Stinchcomb Andre and Molly to Thatch Justin Allen and Katrina, $367,000.

16200 Mitchells Mill Ct; Homesmith Construction Inc to Austin Matthew Jamon, $745,368.

11239 Monday Wy; King Laura M to Crews Jacob and Emily, $206,000.

707 Mountshire Pl; Minton M D Jr and Minton John R to Lane Christopher A and Stacy S, $239,000.

8017 Nashua Dr; Armstrong Donald C and C H to Fitzjarrald Christoper M and M A, $200,000.

11108 Norman Garden Cr; Villas At Ashford Hill Condo to Steele Larry W and Joanne L, $381,654.

3303 Nuttree Woods Pl; Aurelius Georgia Y to Harris Phillip E and Cindy L, $293,000.

6912 Oakhill Ln; Stovall Effie M to Bramlett Andrew J, $187,000.

10412 Old Camp Rd; Byrne John P and Stephanie P to Gomez-Rodriguez E I and Gomez A, $292,320.

16419 Orchard Tavern Pl; Kelly Michael and Laura to Shukla Aseem and Seema, $654,000.

4301 Overridge Dr; McGrath Brian A and Megan L to Martin Theran E and Elizabeth A, $286,000.

8824 Pebble Beach Ct; Granado Susan K to Monday Joshua A and White C C, $299,950.

3624 Pencader Rd; Stewart Russell E and Charri S to Joyner Kelly S and David L, $394,900.

5424 Pineland Rd; Arvest Central Mortgage Co to Orihuela Reyna A and Cruz P S, $190,000.

7903 Pleasant Pond Ln; Christiana Trust Trustee to Ramirez William F Jr and Emily E, $254,900.

13309 Pointer Ridge Tr; Rose Gregory L to Jones Carrie, $175,000.

10119 Post Horn Dr; Look Ann M to Ellis Sarah K, $190,000.

11303 Providence Creek Mw; Vondruska Steven W and Abree A to Miller Robert D and Judith M, $215,000.

243 Pumpkin Pl; High Point Real Est Sol Llc to Young Larry G and Uraikeaw, $275,000.

3403 Quail Hill Dr; Glidewell Michael T and Bonny B to Jimenez Antonio J and Frances C, $275,000.

13305 Radnor Forest Ct; Hoyt C B and Hoyt L L Trustees to Brooks Jason R and Courtney M, $520,000.

5018 Red Fern Ct; Eichinger E and Moulton S to Thacker Angela L, $369,000.

6449 Richwood Tl; Hhhunt Homes L C to Juhl Dale L, $379,950.

12640 Riverway Rd; Gentry Shawn L and Melissa F to Gunter Michael T and Jessica A, $360,000.

14154 Rockyrun Rd; Main Street Homes to Gurick Nicholas J and Sandra V, $469,408.

4340 Round Hill Dr; Poland A M and Rivera-Poland A C to Peers Adam C, $241,750.

16115 Sandwave Rd; Drysdale Edgar H to Chatelain Samson L, $195,000.

16319 Saville Chase Ln; Bel Arbor Builders Inc to Robb Troy L, $599,900.

3607 Seaford Crossing Dr; NVR Inc to Knittel Clifford and Nancy, $536,736.

14924 Shady Banks Ct; Furman Daniel J to Sippel Christopher D, $230,000.

1401 Shirlton Rd; Henderson Travis M and Patricia to Johnson Michael W and Michelle P, $350,000.

5605 Silver Birch Ln; Button James S and Marjorie Jo to U S Bank Trust N A Trustee, $276,170.

7119 Silver Farm Ct; Schell Brothers Richmond Llc to Gosselin Wayne E and Valerie L, $672,936.

17406 Simmons Branch Tr; Showcase Builders Inc to Perez Efrain Jr and Lillian, $299,000.

4513 Singing Bird Dr; Mirabella Investments Inc to Strecker Roger W Jr and F F, $560,000.

11606 Smoketree Dr; Westbrook Larry G and Pamela S to Musaid Abrehm S, $268,000.

5800 Spinnaker Cove Rd; Jerabek Donald A and Bonnie B to Shields C S and Greenspan L N, $612,000.

6507 Spring Arbor Ct; Stevenson Eric V and Elizabeth H to Endrich Richard P Jr and Belinda, $242,000.

9000 Spyglass Hill Turn; Jones Neville D to Gentry Melissa, $299,500.

11906 Sternwalk Ct; Hhhunt Homes L C to Zhang Gui Huang and Wu Ling Ling, $410,000.

12778 Summerhouse Ln; Luther Opeyemi S to Oyola Frances, $256,000.

2701 Sutters Mill Ct; Henson Shaun and Sarah T to Salon Cory R, $200,000.

606 Sycamore Springs Dr; Reese Robert L and Miranda Y R to Secretary Of Veterans Affairs, $251,358.

3118 Tammaway Dr; Fry John R and Julie H to Trejo Rosaura Patino, $200,000.

12661 Third Branch Ct; Tutor Matthew and Brooke to Lowther Zachary D and Samantha H, $278,000.

6019 Trail Ride Dr; Eastwood Homes to Ocheltree Jason Ray and Sarah N, $415,990.

4037 Trisha Tl; Pantie James and Williamson C to Younkins David H, $180,000.

18012 Twin Falls Ln; Hhhunt Homes L C to Wiley Leonard P Jr and Melanie D, $372,515.

6929 Velvet Antler Dr; Tolete Dean Z and Thelma Padilla to Sowell Jeffrey Lee II and Ashli, $210,000.

825 Vickilee Rd; NVR Inc to White Paula and Daigle Richard K, $339,280.

1312 Vickilee Rd; Castriotta Joseph B to Fulghum Mark A and Cheryl S, $230,000.

16825 Warren Crest Ct; Main Street Homes to Koneru Madhu B and Elizabeth P, $517,195.

9513 Waterfall Cove Dr; Jenkins Bryan L and Diane W to Lourinia Jeremiah R, $275,000.

4914 Waycrest Tr; Davis D L and Davis S Trustees to Butler Melvin J and Carolyn Hall, $295,000.

13313 Welby Tr; Metcalf Fernando A and Bello O to Jurkuta Jeffrey S and Mallow M I, $878,500.

4273 Wells Ridge Ct; South Chester Dev Co Llc to Olliff Laura B and Henry D, $267,415.

7118 West Rd; Ennis Lavaniel D Jr and A L to Gronlund Eric K Sr and Cheryl D, $261,524.

1412 Westhall Gardens Dr; Style Craft Homes Inc Of Va to McDevitt Patricia F, $273,069.

1003 Westwood Village Ln; NVR Inc to Al-Obaidi Mohammed Et Al, $246,365.

1020 Westwood Village Wy; Dobbins Robert L to Sheppard David M and Susan H, $239,950.

5000 Wilconna Rd; Alexander Patrice M to Carey Charlsley and Haggerty M, $170,000.

1924 Williamstowne Dr; Slocum Carol to Spencer Paul B and Katherine A, $304,350.

14719 Windjammer Dr; Ames Hugh Douglas III and Diana to Creegan Kerry P, $317,000.

6945 Windy Creek Tr; Mendoza Raquel to Lopez Contreras Klely Yovira, $275,000.

2312 Wooded Oak Pl; Carter George David Jr to Miller Rebecca Et Als, $716,000.

4515 Woodpecker Rd; Woodpecker Investments Llc to Pierce John G II and Ronda G, $200,000.

HANOVER

7378 Aquarius Loop, Mechanicsville; Adrianne E. Smith to Dylan B. Dehart, $195,000.

11265 Ashland Park Drive, Ashland; RCI Builders LLC to Charlotte Nancy Cook, $417,695.

7005 Bartletts Bluff Road, Mechanicsville; Richard Lewis Locke to Kenneth C. Walker III, $331,000.

18064 Beaver Dam Road, Beaverdam; Light Post Homes LLC to Andrea Radford, $269,900.

10003 Berry Pond Lane, Mechanicsville; William L. Hudson to Carl S. Weeks, $422,000.

8443 Broadwing Lane, Mechanicsville; W.V. McClure Inc. to Donald David Pahl, $458,351.

8217 Calvary Run Drive, Mechanicsville; Kelly A. Helmick to Tyler Worosher, $300,000.

8280 Carneal Lane, Mechanicsville; Norman P. Griffin to James R. Hayes, $229,000.

8090 Castle Grove Drive, Mechanicsville; Balducci Builders Inc. to Cynthia Ann Shelton, $325,345.

7231 Cherry Leaf Way, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to William Hudson, $395,341.

9011 Clay Springs Drive, Ashland; 9011 Clay Springs Drive Series to Omar Hossen, $647,000.

10172 Cool Hive Place, Mechanicsville; Owen Land & Development LLC to Pamla P. Dietz, $240,000.

9226 Countryside Court, Mechanicsville; Christopher Johnson to Michael G. Cumming, $259,500.

8313 Creekside Meadow Way, Mechanicsville; Whitney Renee Wilson Clarke to Charles Lynch, $215,000.

8084 Crown Colony Parkway, Mechanicsville; William B. Allen to Brendon Lee Albon, $387,000.

7457 Deborah Drive, Mechanicsville; Donna B. Loving to William D. Walter, $198,000.

6405 Diamond Court, Mechanicsville; David L. Seay Jr. to Jorge Aguilar, $201,000.

10193 Durham's Ferry Place, Mechanicsville; Gregory W. McClure, trustee to Thomas O. Doyle III, $350,000.

7007 Elon Oaks Lane, Mechanicsville; Janet Lou Wilson to Linwood B. Pryor, $300,000.

9197 Fair Hill Place, Mechanicsville; Bobbie Jo Talley to John Brian Schermerhorn, $276,950.

9089 Fenway Drive, Mechanicsville; Benjamin Michael Belote to Stephen Ryan Bowker, $425,200.

10973 Founders Place, Mechanicsville; James C. Williams to Jeanette Lynn Digiovanna, $395,000.

6313 Glebe Hill Road, Mechanicsville; Glebe Hill Associates Inc. to Gary Charles Harper, $569,000.

14224 Green Grove Court, Montpelier; James E. Vick to Shawn L. Traylor, $545,000.

7203 Hartfordshire Way, Mechanicsville; Stephanie Clay to Christopher Brian Elish, $315,000.

8737 Hughesland Road, Mechanicsville; J. Tyler Walker to Scott Sterrett, $415,000.

9454 Indianfield Drive, Mechanicsville; Suan M. Getter to Rebecca Jane Larson, $405,950.

6808 Lakeway Drive, Mechanicsville; Hunter Homes LLC to Nathan C. Blanton, $290,000.

8134 Lee Davis Road, Mechanicsville; Wayne A. Miles Jr. to Eddie Claiborne Longest II, $230,000.

10108 Lindsay Meadows Drive, Mechanicsville; James W. Ellis to Benjamin Michael Belote, $580,000.

7479 Meadow Haven Circle, Mechanicsville; Theresa F. Sanders to Roy F. Satterwhite, $335,000.

7461 Mountain Lily Lane, Mechanicsville; Gifty J. Pampuru to Ah Lun, $230,000.

12314 North Oaks Drive, Ashland; Kristopher M. Amaral to Matthew L. Sanders, $379,950.

8678 Oakham Drive, Mechanicsville; Sammie Chen to James G. Goodwillie, $475,000.

11265 Old Scotland Road, Glen Allen; Kevin E. Wright to Deborah L. Bowen, $310,000.

9241 Pamunkey River Farms Drive, Mechanicsville; Bryan K. Warriner to David M. Manoni, $665,000.

7380 Pebble Lake Drive, Mechanicsville; NK Homes LLC to Gregory N. Caple Sr., $236,618.

10280 Perrins Mill Lane, Mechanicsville; James D. Wender to David N. Wampler, $308,000.

6994 Poteet Lane, Mechanicsville; Joseph E. Kratz to Angela L. Shook, $220,000.

14171 Pumpkin Patch Drive, Montpelier; Kevin S. Broyles to Christopher A. Bruch, $455,000.

8264 Redberry Lane, Mechanicsville; Gail M. Tevnan to Ronald Stanley Faw, $210,000.

11008 Richardson Road, Ashland; Sheryl P. Sprouse, trustee to Fox Cross Properties LLC, $325,000.

4372 River Road, Mechanicsville; Virginia Catherine Reed to Daniel D. Klug, $195,000.

9258 Sedgehill Court, Mechanicsville; Joseph C. Gilbert to Cedric G. Jefferson, $335,000.

9509 Simpson Bay Drive, Mechanicsville; RCI Builders LLC to Philip L. Oppenheim, $401,762.

4279 Spring Run Road, Mechanicsville; John D. Ring III to Jeffrey D. Powers, $300,000.

14503 Stanley Park Drive, Ashland; Jonathan L. Bonghi to Mark D. Lucas, $365,000.

7147 Stonewall Parkway, Mechanicsville; Kid Care LC to W. Pettus Gilman, $635,000.

8276 Summer Walk Terrace, Mechanicsville; Danny L. Cridlin to Helen Bateman Wintermeyer Creasey, $372,000.

6016 Swans lane, Mechanicsville; Ronald B. David to Charles E. Jenkins, $400,000.

9523 Thornecrest Drive, Mechanicsville; Taylor E. Goodwillie to Michael R. Strom, $368,000.

10105 Tripps Lane, Mechanicsville; Edward J. Silveira to Michael Andrew Sobba, $699,000.

Unit 2, Building B, Brookshire Park Condominium; Meadowbridge Mini Storage LLC to Premier Investments and Properties LLC, $200,000.

7512 Washington Arch Drive, Mechanicsville; Nicholas E. Gierer to Evelyn L. Wicks, $227,900.

11410 Watkins Road, Rockville; Sheckel Properties LLC to Frank Davis Evans, $239,000.

15232 Woodman Hall Road, Montpelier; Diane M. Bumpass Conner to Joshua D. Buttner, $265,000.

POWHATAN

0.754 acres; Sowers LLC to J.R. Tucker Enterprises LLC, $496,000.

1,410.2 acres; Earl M. Thompson to Recrevest Founders I LLC, $2,000,000.

13.48 acres; William J. McCarthy III to Meridith L. McCarthy, $189,700.

17.466 acres; Faye B. Benton to Matthew S. Elam, $155,000.

2.059 acres; Jennifer A. Meadows to Ashley N. Hinson, $167,950.

22 acres; George K. Matthews to Jason C. Dingwell, $170,000.

22.32 acres; Andrew W. Jamerson to Derek Rowe, $185,000.

4 acres; Robert T. Garofalo to Robert R. Goodrich, $420,000.

Lot 12, Macon Estates; Dana J. Bendele to Scott T. Rigsby, trustee, $505,000.

Lot 19, Section A, Valley Springs; Wilburn R. Moss to Robert Wixel Barnwell, $380,000.

Lot 21, Section 1 Extension, Founder's Bridge; ME Golf Villas LLC to Eagle Construction of Virginia Properties LLC, $170,000.

Lot 24, Section C, Preserve at Huguenot Springs; Powhatan Country Properties LLC to Christopher Construction Inc., $169,000.

GOOCHLAND

2 parcels; Niels O. Hagglund, trustee to Robert A. Bamberger, 1,400,000.

4 acres; Old Dominion Trustees Inc. to Vero Holdings LLC, 268,888.

72.53 acres; Betsy Watson Young to Russell Scott Tyler, 508,000.

Lot 1, Section 2, Dover Branch; Dover Branch LLC to Royal Dominion Homes Inc., 157,500.

Lot 29, Section 4, Estates at Royal Virginia; Ryan M. Greczek to Jeffrey W. Jarrells, 425,000.

Lot 4, Section 1, Shelton Ridge; Janet L. Honeycutt to Christopher Shumaker, 330,000.

Lot 54, Section 2, Mill Forest II; Surety Trustees LLC to US Bank, 430,000.

Lot 6, Creekmore Place; Creekmore Place LLC to Legault Homes LLC, 285,000.

Lot E, Section 2, Hadensville Estates; James A. Jones IV to Jesse W. Stewart, 262,000.

Lots 5, 12 and 14, Section 3, Breeze Hill; Breeze Hill Inc. to W.V. McClure Inc., 405,000.

DINWIDDIE

112.085 acres; ARCP ID Petersburg VA LLC to ILPT Properties LLC, 68,100,000.

1,848.75 acres; TIAA Timberlands I LLC to Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation, $4,957,537.

2 acres; Samuel I. White PC, trustee to Wells Fargo Bank , $155,200.

3 acres; Randi Hogan to Kyle Eugene Crume, $260,000.

6.38 acres; Donald Eugene Wright to Gerard F. Celia, $270,000.

7.629 acres; Lynn M. Rannels to Ronald A. Tincher, $204,000.

87.232 acres; Ford Properties LLC to Joshua E. Amos, $319,000.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS

4 Brandywine Court; Lesly B. Duff to Sdhari A. King, $150,000.

118 Deerwood Drive; Walter A. Lawson Jr. to Matthew S. Rasnick, $219,950.

116 Hampton Drive; Thomas P. Bowman to Mark J. Palmer, $187,906.

269 Kennon Point Drive; Ellen M. Weber to Dennis P. Booth, $250,000.

400 Norwood Ave.; Jonathan L. Richardson to William R. Cowden, $232,500.

111 Verbox Ave.; Gerry K. Lanier to Robert L. Hierholzer, $179,000.

923 Yorkshire Road; Michael L. Wells to Robert Edwin Gray, $168,000.

HOPEWELL

Lot 12R, Block 5, West City Point; Nathan C. Grubb to M.G. Morris Properties LLC, $200,000.

Lots 1-2, Block 19, West City Point; Donald W. Willhide to Cleophus Young, $150,000.

Parcel 7, Block A, Section 1, Crossings North; Meyer Metz Restaurants LLC to Century Enterprise LLC, $1,450,000.

NEW KENT

4968 College Green Lane, Providence Forge; Thomas C. Boschert to William Robert Jordan, $418,000.

9150 Deer Trace Lane, New Kent; Bernard E. Oliver to Glenn C. Young, $520,000.

5899 Flowering Peach Lane, Providence Forge; Sue Tibbs to Matthew C. Deskins, $230,000.

2731 Kimball Lane, Quinton; Owen S. Bowring III to Reece B. Hunsucker III, $275,000.

6876 Oakfork Court, New Kent; Chesterfield Construction Services Inc. to Jason S. Dixon, $264,880.

2790 Patriots Landing Drive, Quinton; Gary R. Lewis Jr. to Christine S. Lawton, $349,950.

2397 Prince Andrew Court, Quinton; Les C. Harcum, trustee to John Michael Jones, $207,650.

6787 Sassafras Drive, Quinton; Paul F. Woods to Rachel M. Kamal, $287,500.

8840 Tunstaqll Road, New Kent; Reuben Marcos Golderos Jr. to Trevor M. Durbin, $249,000.

7490 Winding Jasmine Road, Quinton; Lifestyle Builders and Developers Inc. to Alan C. Smith, $368,000.

PRINCE GEORGE

5605 Allin Road, Prince George; Donald R. Lynn to Timothy Daniel Hood, $274,500.

4493 Cypress Creek Drive, Prince George; George T. Duefrene to Christina Marie Suarez, $342,500.

3754 Elk Court, Prince George; Craftech Homes LLC to Tomas Q. Manila, $359,900.

19001 Indian Road, Petersburg; Gregory A. Devers to Karen Sheffey, $220,000.

5700 Jonzac Drive, Disputanta; Jared Mikell to Donald R. Lynn, $339,000.

21700 Oak Hill Court, Carson; Donald R. Cornett to Kelly Vaughn, $360,000.

8500 Old Town Road, Disputanta; Jason R. Dancy to Joe B. Tate III, $282,000.

3800 Woodcroft Drive, Disputanta; Susan Solce, executor to Charles R. Myers III, $200,000.

AMELIA

0.999 acres; Saddlecreek Properties Ltd. to Jason L. Farnham, $150,000.

4.875 acres; R & J Investment LC to Waste Management of Virginia Inc., $160,000.

57.2 acres; Amelia Acres LLC to Pembelton Investments LC, $150,000.

2 parcels; Mendy D. Owen to R & J Investment LC, $159,000.

5 parcels; Redfield Inc. to Redfield LLC, $970,674.

CAROLINE

16650 Braswell St., Bowling Green; Progressive Communities Virginia LLC to Danielle Marie Smitham, $159,900.

18026 Clark and York Blvd., Ruther Glen; Spear Builders of Virginia Inc. to Jesse W. Clark, $271,870.

261 Devon Drive, Ruther Glen; Timothy Nacey to Brenden Villareal, $240,000.

30019 Goose Point Court, Port Royal; US Bank to Marilyn V. Fleming, $415,000.

253 Hampshire Drive, Ruther Glen; Thomas E. McCarthy to Maxwell William King, $162,500.

17485 Jackson Drive, Bowling Green; Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Shawn Antonio Day, $320,000.

354 Lake Caroline Drive, Ruther Glen; Roy D. Beveridge to Kenneth R. Simkins Jr., $370,000.

12179 Longleaf Road, Ruther Glen; Cynthia Marie Agee to Keshia Lynette Cropp, $163,000.

609 Patsy Lane, Ruther Glen; James J. Wynne to Andria Kathryn Thompson, $205,000.

29467 Richmond Turnpike, Ruther Glen; Daniel L. McBee to Timothy S. Crawley Jr., $212,000.

31 Sheffield Cove, Ruther Glen; Torey Group Inc. to Richard Ryan White, $229,900.

8250 Stonewall Lane, Woodford; Timothy K. Beverly to Steele Myers, $220,000.

18137 Vip Jon Road, Ruther Glen; Derrick S. Simms to Amanda L. Lamprinakos, $164,900.

646 Wright Drive, Ruther Glen; Jeffrey J. Sotzing to Christopher L. Piazza, $263,000.

KING WILLIAM

25 acres; Darrell Kellum Inc. to Andrew J. Thornton, $225,000.

6.44 acres; Kenwood Builders Inc. to Matthew Paul Boyle, $280,000.

Lot 1, Willis Estates, 2.68 acres; Eunice Peatross to Lucas Killmeier, $197,000.

Lot 39, Section 3, McCauley Park; McCauley Park LLC to Liberty Homes Virginia Incl, $220,000.

Lot 6, Block B, Manquin Farms; Ken Lyons to Linda L. Hoffman, $229,500.

Lot 929, Corner of 12th and C Streets; J. Kempton Shields II, trustee to Jay M. Forman, $386,000.

Parcel; Roberta C. Hardyman to JFS Holdings LLC, $260,000.

Parcel; Christopher R. Spates to Sara Raine Harper, $180,000.

WILLIAMSBURG

Lot 69, Village at Quarterpath; Suzanne B. Harro to Gregory M. Garrett Sr, trustee, $194,000.

Lots 108-110 and 124-127, Village Green North Townhomes; Quarterpath Williamsburg LLC to HHHunt Homes Hampton Roads LLC, $564,625.

Lots 17 and 18, West Williamsburg; Anna Katherine Horne Thompson to Lafayette LLC, $250,000.

JAMES CITY

19 Autumn East, Williamsburg; Martha Victoria Taylor to Daniel Bunaugh, $184,000.

5583 Brixton Road, Williamsburg; Robert E. Williams to John A. Mayhut, $315,000.

3817 Cluster Way, Williamsburg; Michael W. Streckert to Christopher O. Mangrum, $324,900.

3900 Cromwell Lane, Williamsburg; Carmen Saavedra to Donnie F. Morrow, $230,000.

3852 Fox Run, Williamsburg; William E. Hosinger to Abel Colocho Garcia, $252,500.

3008 Hearthstone Road, Williamsburg; Nadeen Dudley Lime, trustee to LJHB USA Inc., $1,850,000.

3894 Isaac Circle, Williamsburg; Todd J. Wagner to Arthur F. Wolfson, $385,000.

4459 Lydias Drive, Williamsburg; Sheryl S. Grosso to Katherine M. Payson, $240,500.

6253 N Mayfair Circle, Williamsburg; Eric T. Faber to James Williams Webster II, $365,000.

702 Mosby Drive, Williamsburg; Lauren A. Wilhelm Bonine to Jay Moulton, $219,000.

5515 Pennington Place, Williamsburg; David M. Jones to David N. Anderson, $375,000.

505 Promenade Lane, Williamsburg; Franciscus at Promenade LLC to Walter R. Summerfield, $229,695.

6000 Richpress Drive, Williamsburg; Michael Gahan to Keith T. Pinnix, $515,000.

223 Robertson St., Williamsburg; Millard T. Nimmo to Sean M. Smith, $265,000.

4315 Sconce, Williamsburg; NVR Inc. to Angie M. Gamble, $189,140.

2908 Snuggles Court, Toano; James C. Matthews to Danielle M. Rosso, $225,000.

4043 Thorngate Drive, Williamsburg; Carl D. Pautlitz to Todd A. Slaughter, $390,000.

Unit 243, Padgett's Ordinary Condominium; Brian F.X. Murphy to Kai Auyang, $170,000.

136 Western Gailes, Williamsburg; Todd James Horne to Keith A. Kramer, $466,000.

4735 Winterberry Court, Williamsburg; Raul F. Barbara Jr., executor to Benda L. Abbott, $325,000.

