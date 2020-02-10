Quote of the day
“You’re asking the wrong guy about the playoffs.” — Celtics guard Kemba Walker (left), joking with media members when asked if Sunday’s win over the Thunder had a playoff atmosphere. Walker made the playoffs just twice over eight years in Charlotte, losing in the first round both times.
