Quote of the day
“All right. He’s got to come here. Tell him to come on. We ready. Can he play the game? He might want to shut ... up and stay on the sidelines. He can’t play the game for them.” — Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (left), reacting to Eagles coach Doug Pedersen’s guarantee Philadelphia would win at Dallas in their NFC East showdown Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.