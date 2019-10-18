Quote of the day

“All right. He’s got to come here. Tell him to come on. We ready. Can he play the game? He might want to shut ... up and stay on the sidelines. He can’t play the game for them.” — Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (left), reacting to Eagles coach Doug Pedersen’s guarantee Philadelphia would win at Dallas in their NFC East showdown Sunday.

