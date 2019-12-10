Quote of the day
“My rookie year, we won 15 games. Now, we got 15 wins in a row.” — Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee, which defeated Orlando on Monday for its 15th straight victory, is currently tied with the L.A. Lakers for the best record in the league at 21-3. The 2013-14 Bucks finished 15-67.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.