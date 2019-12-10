Quote of the day

“My rookie year, we won 15 games. Now, we got 15 wins in a row.” — Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Milwaukee, which defeated Orlando on Monday for its 15th straight victory, is currently tied with the L.A. Lakers for the best record in the league at 21-3. The 2013-14 Bucks finished 15-67.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription