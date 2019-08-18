Stat of the day
3: Players to hit 50 major league home runs before they turn 21 years old: Mel Ott (61), Tony Conigliaro (56) and Juan Soto (50). Soto, who doesn’t turn 21 until Oct. 25, hit two home runs in the Nationals’ 16-6 rout of the Brewers on Sunday. He has 28 homers this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.