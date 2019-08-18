Stat of the day

3: Players to hit 50 major league home runs before they turn 21 years old: Mel Ott (61), Tony Conigliaro (56) and Juan Soto (50). Soto, who doesn’t turn 21 until Oct. 25, hit two home runs in the Nationals’ 16-6 rout of the Brewers on Sunday. He has 28 homers this season.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription