Quote of the day
“For me, I look at Kobe [Bryant], I look at [Dwyane Wade], I look at Dirk [Nowitzki], U.D. [Udonis Haslem], how they can stay in one situation for along time. I hate change. If it happens, it happens. But if I can control it, I will finish in D.C.” — Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal (above), discussing his desire to stay Washington in an interview with The Undefeated. Beal is second in the NBA in scoring this season at 30.4 points per game, trailing only Houston’s James Harden (34.6).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.