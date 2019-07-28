Quote of the day
“It’s because Twitter is a bunch of idiots, and you can quote me on that. You guys are stupid (laughter). Pay attention, and you’ll realize what’s going on.” — Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis (left) talking about social media backlash from Cleveland batting shortstop Mike Freeman third Saturday against the Royals. Freeman reached in the first inning, and Kipnis followed with a grand slam in the Indians’ 9-1 victory.
