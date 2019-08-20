Quote of the day
“This wasn’t no business move. This was personal. They thought they’d send me [to Cleveland] to die.” — Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (left), discussing the trade that brought him from the Giants to the Browns in an interview with Sports Illustrated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.