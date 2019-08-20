Quote of the day

“This wasn’t no business move. This was personal. They thought they’d send me [to Cleveland] to die.” — Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (left), discussing the trade that brought him from the Giants to the Browns in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription