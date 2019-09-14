Quote of the day

“I’m glad they got rid of him. I wish ... they would have gotten rid of him a long time ago. ... I cannot emphasize how I cannot stand and have a disdain totally for players like that. I don’t want any part of them. I wouldn’t like them. They would hate me if they were on our team. They would hate me because I wouldn’t throw to him.” — Hall of Fame and former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, on the recent antics of Patriots receiver Antonio Brown, who forced a trade out of Pittsburgh and was released by Oakland.



