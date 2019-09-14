Quote of the day
“I’m glad they got rid of him. I wish ... they would have gotten rid of him a long time ago. ... I cannot emphasize how I cannot stand and have a disdain totally for players like that. I don’t want any part of them. I wouldn’t like them. They would hate me if they were on our team. They would hate me because I wouldn’t throw to him.” — Hall of Fame and former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, on the recent antics of Patriots receiver Antonio Brown, who forced a trade out of Pittsburgh and was released by Oakland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.