Quote of the day
“We’ve committed to this from Day 1. To get all the way to this point and just kind of have it abruptly come up short, it really stings.” — U.S. guard and former UVA basketball star Joe Harris after the Americans lost to Serbia 94-89 in a consolation game Thursday at the FIBA World Cup in Dongguan, China. They’ll play for seventh place against Poland on Saturday.
