Quote of the day

“Everything we did was so inorganic and unsustainable and, frankly, not fun. I was miserable. Literally the moment we won the championship I knew I was going to leave. There was no way I was going to stay for any amount of money.” — Pelicans general manager David Griffin on his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the same capacity, adding the experience working with LeBron James was stressful. Griffin added that he doesn’t “think [James] is the same animal anymore about winning” with the Lakers.

Tags

