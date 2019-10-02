Quote of the day
“You know when you get goose bumps? That’s how I feel. Since I hit the base hit, I got some goose bumps.”
— Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (left), who delivered the bases-clearing knock in the eighth inning of Washington’s 4-3 NL wild card win over Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
