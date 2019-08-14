Quote of the day
“This is our lives. I’m not about to go to Kevin Durant and go ‘Hey, Kevin, can I get my fiancee pregnant?’ But that’s my life. It’s my life. Am I supposed to come to you and a) let you know that’s what I want to do or b) ask you for permission? No.” — Warriors forward Draymond Green on finding out Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Golden State for the Brooklyn Nets when everyone else did.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.