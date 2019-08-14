Quote of the day

“This is our lives. I’m not about to go to Kevin Durant and go ‘Hey, Kevin, can I get my fiancee pregnant?’ But that’s my life. It’s my life. Am I supposed to come to you and a) let you know that’s what I want to do or b) ask you for permission? No.” — Warriors forward Draymond Green on finding out Kevin Durant’s decision to leave Golden State for the Brooklyn Nets when everyone else did.

Tags

