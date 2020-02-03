Quote of the day
“I know what it meant to him and to me to be undrafted. He went through seven teams. I don’t think you’ve ever heard of two undrafted guys coming into this game as a starter. We talked all the time throughout the year. ... At the end of the day, I’m making sure he’s good.” — Chiefs running back Damien Williams (above), who took a moment to console and swap jerseys with 49ers counterpart Raheem Mostert after Kansas City’s Super Bowl LIV victory.
