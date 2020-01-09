Quote of the day

“He’s not even in my ... league. If I was their coach, I would never put him on me again. ... I think it’s tough for him becuase I can guard him and he can’t guard me.” — Heat guard Jimmy Butler (above) on the Pacers’ T.J. Warren, with whom Butler had a confrontation with during Miami’s 122-108 victory Wednesday. Butler also referred to Warren as “soft” and “trash.”

