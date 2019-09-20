Quote of the day
“Just as an NFL fan, as a fantasy owner, if you will, the NFL is in good hands with these young quarterbacks. And I think you’re going to see two great quarterbacks in this game. We might be seeing the next [Tom] Brady-[Peyton] Manning matchup, [Muhammad] Ali-[Joe] Frazier, Magic [Johnson]-[Larry] Bird. You don’t know, but the excitement of it [is undeniable].” — Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who thinks the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes vs. the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson — whose teams meet Sunday — can become the next great sports rivalry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.