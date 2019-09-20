Quote of the day

“Just as an NFL fan, as a fantasy owner, if you will, the NFL is in good hands with these young quarterbacks. And I think you’re going to see two great quarterbacks in this game. We might be seeing the next [Tom] Brady-[Peyton] Manning matchup, [Muhammad] Ali-[Joe] Frazier, Magic [Johnson]-[Larry] Bird. You don’t know, but the excitement of it [is undeniable].” — Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who thinks the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes vs. the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson — whose teams meet Sunday — can become the next great sports rivalry.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription