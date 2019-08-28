Stat of the day
10: Consecutive decisions won by Oakland Athletics pitcher Mike Fiers after his no-hitter May 7 against the Cincinnati Reds. He passed Sandy Koufax — who won nine straight decisions following a no-hitter in 1964 — for the most consecutive decisions won in a season following a no-hitter.
