Quote of the day

“The fact of the matter is we had to get a quarterback in the draft ... and Dwayne is a great prospect. So we chose to take him as an organization. Unfortunately, you know — people are excited, when you take a guy at 15, you want to see him play right away. But it was our professional opinion that he wasn’t quite ready to step in and play in the first five games of the season, in my opinion. It will take some time for him.”

— Former Redskins coach Jay Gruden, on choosing not to start rookie QB Dwayne Haskins

