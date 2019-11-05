Quote of the day

“You got to feel like you’re the best player out there. It’s a dog eat dog world. If you’re not aggressive, you’re gonna get eaten alive. There are some killers out there.”

— Warriors rookie forward Eric Paschall, who racked up 36 points and 13 rebounds in a 127-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday night.

