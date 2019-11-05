Quote of the day
“You got to feel like you’re the best player out there. It’s a dog eat dog world. If you’re not aggressive, you’re gonna get eaten alive. There are some killers out there.”
— Warriors rookie forward Eric Paschall, who racked up 36 points and 13 rebounds in a 127-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.