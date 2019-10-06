Quote of the day

“Oh, I hope the little darling didn’t hear something he hadn’t heard before. We should all stop the wheel over that if he got [a penalty for] abusive language.” — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) on an unsportsmanlike penalty assessed to coach Jason Garrett for expressing some frustration in the third quarter of Dallas’ 34-24 loss to Green Bay on Sunday.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription