Quote of the day
“Oh, I hope the little darling didn’t hear something he hadn’t heard before. We should all stop the wheel over that if he got [a penalty for] abusive language.” — Cowboys owner Jerry Jones (left) on an unsportsmanlike penalty assessed to coach Jason Garrett for expressing some frustration in the third quarter of Dallas’ 34-24 loss to Green Bay on Sunday.
