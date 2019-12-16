Quote of the day

“I probably saw more middle fingers than I have my whole life. They have a good time. It was fun to ruin that for them.” — Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (above), after beating the Raiders, 20-16, in what is likely their final game in Oakland.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription