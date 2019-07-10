Quote of the day
“ ’Melo was like a good teammate, man. ... Now the only thing I will say – and I’ve even told ’Melo this – scoring 30 meant too much to ’Melo. It meant too much because he could have games where he had 20, 22 [points], we win the game and he’s mad.” — Chauncey Billups on former teammate Carmelo Anthony, when asked why Anthony hasn’t been signed to a contract for the 2019-20 NBA season yet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.