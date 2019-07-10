Quote of the day

“ ’Melo was like a good teammate, man. ... Now the only thing I will say – and I’ve even told ’Melo this – scoring 30 meant too much to ’Melo. It meant too much because he could have games where he had 20, 22 [points], we win the game and he’s mad.” — Chauncey Billups on former teammate Carmelo Anthony, when asked why Anthony hasn’t been signed to a contract for the 2019-20 NBA season yet.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription