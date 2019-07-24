Quote of the day
“Elvis Presley, whatever he was into – music, movies, got into karate … football, he was all in. ... So he had these plays that he drew up for these touch football games. Not going to lie, pretty good plays. So we went to this old field where he used to play these touch football games. I started out in shorts and a T-shirt, kind of as myself. I said, ‘You know, I just feel like Elvis was more all in than this. I’m not really all in. I’ll be right back.’ Came back in a ’70s Elvis suit.” — Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, who sported an Elvis jumpsuit, wig and glasses while throwing passes at Graceland for his new series, “Peyton’s Places,” on ESPN+.
