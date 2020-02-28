Quote of the day
“When it’s all said and done, they’ll appreciate it more. But I wish I could just be 7 feet and run and dunk. That takes no skill at all. I got to actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I’ll take that any day.” — Rockets star James Harden (above), on criticism of his style of play from broadcasters and players. Earlier in the interview with ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo was cited as saying he wanted “someone who can pass” rather than Harden during the All-Star Game draft.
