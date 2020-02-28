Quote of the day

“When it’s all said and done, they’ll appreciate it more. But I wish I could just be 7 feet and run and dunk. That takes no skill at all. I got to actually learn how to play basketball and how to have skill. I’ll take that any day.” — Rockets star James Harden (above), on criticism of his style of play from broadcasters and players. Earlier in the interview with ESPN, Giannis Antetokounmpo was cited as saying he wanted “someone who can pass” rather than Harden during the All-Star Game draft.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started