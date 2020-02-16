Quote of the day
“It’s a weird feeling. In the Olympics, when players cheat, you can’t have a gold medal, right? But [the Astros] still have a World Series title.” — Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish, who faced the Astros in the 2017 World Series as a member of the Dodgers.
